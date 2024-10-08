King Charles and Melania Trump Are Pen Pals, Apparently
The unlikely friendship first began in 2005, according to Melania's new memoir.
Much has been written about Donald and Melania Trump's visits to the U.K. while the host of The Apprentice was still the President of the United States. In her new memoir, Melania offers a new account of her brushes with royalty, and suggests she's essentially pen pals with King Charles himself.
After visiting the U.K. in 2018, and allegedly leaving the Queen waiting, Donald and Melania returned the following year to spend more time with the British Royal Family.
"Donald and I hosted an intimate dinner in honor of Prince Charles and the Duchess [Camilla] at the U.S. ambassador’s residence—a perfect expression of the enduring ties between our nations," Melania wrote (via Vanity Fair).
She continued, "Despite the tumultuous backdrop of British politics at the time surrounding Brexit and changes at the Prime Minister’s office, the Queen and her family extended a warm welcome to us, treating us with the utmost hospitality."
Melania also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth in her account, writing, "As we bid farewell to Her Majesty, we extended a cordial invitation for her return visit to the United States." The former model continued, "She expressed her gratitude with a warm smile. Sadly, Her Majesty wasn’t able to visit with us again before her death in 2022."
Perhaps most notably, Melania mentioned an ongoing correspondence with King Charles, saying, "[O]ur friendship with the Royal Family continues, and we exchange letters with King Charles to this day."
Melania's 2018 and 2019 visits to the U.K. weren't the only times she met with King Charles, either. In her memoir, the former First Lady revealed that she actually met Charles in November 2005 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
"Our paths had crossed many years ago in New York City," Melania wrote. "This time we engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation."
So, there you have it. While their friendship may seem unlikely, Charles and Melania apparently write letters to one another.
Why King Charles Is Receiving Complaints About Rats, Overflowing Trash, and Awful Odors
"The King would be horrified—it's a disgrace."
By Amy Mackelden Published
Prince William "Looks After" Princess Kate With an Adorable Gesture Once the Kids Are Asleep
"They look after each other, but in different ways."
By Amy Mackelden Published
