King Charles Admits Being "Moved to Tears" by His Wife During Star-Studded Event

Queen Camilla's work with domestic violence charities doesn't always get a lot of attention, but after her new documentary, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors premiered on Nov. 11, she's been praised by many for breaking boundaries—and in King Charles's case, moving him to the point of "tears."

The King and Queen attended a reception to celebrate the Film and TV Charity's 100th anniversary at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and during the event, Charles got to meet two of the women responsible for Camilla's emotional film.

In a photo from the reception, Charles squeezes the hand of Naveed Chowdhary-Flatt from Love Monday Productions—which produced Her Majesty's new documentary—as her colleague Kerene Barefield looks on with a smile.

"I really am very proud," The King told the duo (via the Mirror) as he discussed his wife's new 90-minute film, which presents shocking statistics about domestic violence and The Queen's work with victims.

Like many who watched the program, Charles—who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year—admitted it made him rather emotional. "I was moved to tears," he told the filmmakers.

The King shared his feelings on the documentary with Naveed Chowdhary-Flatt (right) and Kerene Barefield of Love Monday Productions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King and Queen viewed costumes from Gladiator II ahead of its London premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen herself was also in tears while hearing stories of domestic abuse during the documentary, and she recounted her first meeting with Diana Parkes, whose daughter was brutally murdered by her estranged husband.

"My reaction, I'm afraid, was to cry," Queen Camilla said. "I looked around and there was a lot of police and hard-nosed journalists sitting around—there wasn't a dry eye in the place."

Along with meeting the filmmakers behind Camilla's documentary, The King and Queen also spoke with stars like Damian Lewis and Paddington in Peru actress Emily Mortimer during their palace reception.

Queen Camilla even chatted about her former smoking habit with Mortimer, telling the actress she "quit 20 years ago" after they discussed Mortimer's mother's penchant for cigarettes.

Later that evening King Charles hit the red carpet at the Gladiator II premiere, with Camilla resting at home as she continues to recover from a chest infection.