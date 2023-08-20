Peace at Last? King Charles Reportedly Sets Date with Prince Harry to Talk it Out Face-to-Face

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As Marie Claire reported yesterday, King Charles is set to convene an “urgent” summit at Balmoral, and Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to be in attendance. (He arrives at the royals’ traditional end-of-summer retreat tomorrow.) But his younger son, Prince Harry, won’t be left out, we’re happy to report—Palace staff are reportedly drawing up plans for father and son to meet for talks on Sunday, September 17, The Mirror reports.
Of course, everything has to be taken with a grain of salt, but the news is nothing if not exciting. In this instance, timing worked out in the King and Harry’s favor; Harry will be flying through London on his way home to California from his Invictus Games, held this year in Germany. Charles will also be in London, returning after his time at Balmoral and before he and Camilla depart for a rescheduled visit to France on Wednesday, September 20.
“Staff are trying to fine tune the details as we speak,” a source told OK.
The potential September 17 visit would fall just two days after Harry turns 39 on September 15. This would mark the first time father and son will have seen one another since Charles’ Coronation on May 6; it would also stand to be the first personal meeting between the two since the release of Spare earlier this year.
Meghan Markle will join Harry for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, where Harry will give a speech at the closing ceremony on September 16. Meghan will host the “Lifestories Scene” segment, which provides insight into the bravery and resilience of the injured servicemen and servicewomen competing, The Mirror reports. The Telegraph reports that Meghan is expected to give a “poignant” contribution and serve as a testament to the Games’ ability to transform lives, organizers said.
Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014; ahead of this year’s Games, his Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus, will drop on August 30.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
