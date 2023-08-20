Peace at Last? King Charles Reportedly Sets Date with Prince Harry to Talk it Out Face-to-Face

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As Marie Claire reported yesterday, King Charles is set to convene an “urgent” summit at Balmoral, and Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to be in attendance. (He arrives at the royals’ traditional end-of-summer retreat tomorrow.) But his younger son, Prince Harry, won’t be left out, we’re happy to report—Palace staff are reportedly drawing up plans for father and son to meet for talks on Sunday, September 17, The Mirror reports.

Of course, everything has to be taken with a grain of salt, but the news is nothing if not exciting. In this instance, timing worked out in the King and Harry’s favor; Harry will be flying through London on his way home to California from his Invictus Games, held this year in Germany. Charles will also be in London, returning after his time at Balmoral and before he and Camilla depart for a rescheduled visit to France on Wednesday, September 20.

“Staff are trying to fine tune the details as we speak,” a source told OK .

The potential September 17 visit would fall just two days after Harry turns 39 on September 15. This would mark the first time father and son will have seen one another since Charles’ Coronation on May 6; it would also stand to be the first personal meeting between the two since the release of Spare earlier this year.

Meghan Markle will join Harry for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, where Harry will give a speech at the closing ceremony on September 16. Meghan will host the “Lifestories Scene” segment, which provides insight into the bravery and resilience of the injured servicemen and servicewomen competing, The Mirror reports. The Telegraph reports that Meghan is expected to give a “poignant” contribution and serve as a testament to the Games’ ability to transform lives, organizers said.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014; ahead of this year’s Games, his Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus, will drop on August 30.