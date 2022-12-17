King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Are Throwing a Huge Christmas Party at Sandringham—But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Invited

Christmas at Sandringham will look a little bit differently this year: aside from the most obvious change—that Her late Majesty is no longer with us—King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are apparently throwing what The Mirror is calling a huge Christmas party with a much wider than usual circle of relatives. Two relatives not on the guest list? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose just-released Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has done anything but cool tensions between them and the rest of the royal family.

“The gathering is thought to be one of the biggest the royals have thrown in several years, since the last two Christmases were hampered by the pandemic,” the outlet reports. On the guest list? The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Zara and Mike Tindall (daughter and son-in-law of Charles’ sister, Princess Anne), and, notably for the first time, Camilla’s two children, Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes. Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie will be there, and even disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have been invited, despite Andrew being stripped of his titles and duties as a working member of the royal family. “It’s understood the family are planning to all walk to the morning church service together as a show of unity,” The Mirror reports.

In addition to Harry & Meghan, Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, and its unknown contents will still loom over the family on Christmas, as the book isn’t released until January 10.

“Camilla is keen that her family are at the heart of Christmas, particularly as Charles won’t have his youngest son there,” a source tells The Sun, per The Mirror. “It is an extremely important Christmas, coming just months after they last all gathered for the Queen’s funeral…We saw the togetherness at the Princess of Wales’ carol concert this week, and Christmas will be held in the same spirit.”