King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Are Throwing a Huge Christmas Party at Sandringham—But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Invited

Christmas at Sandringham will look a little bit differently this year: aside from the most obvious change—that Her late Majesty is no longer with us—King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are apparently throwing what The Mirror is calling a huge Christmas party with a much wider than usual circle of relatives. Two relatives not on the guest list? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose just-released Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has done anything but cool tensions between them and the rest of the royal family.
“The gathering is thought to be one of the biggest the royals have thrown in several years, since the last two Christmases were hampered by the pandemic,” the outlet reports. On the guest list? The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Zara and Mike Tindall (daughter and son-in-law of Charles’ sister, Princess Anne), and, notably for the first time, Camilla’s two children, Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes. Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie will be there, and even disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have been invited, despite Andrew being stripped of his titles and duties as a working member of the royal family. “It’s understood the family are planning to all walk to the morning church service together as a show of unity,” The Mirror reports.
In addition to Harry & Meghan, Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, and its unknown contents will still loom over the family on Christmas, as the book isn’t released until January 10.
“Camilla is keen that her family are at the heart of Christmas, particularly as Charles won’t have his youngest son there,” a source tells The Sun, per The Mirror. “It is an extremely important Christmas, coming just months after they last all gathered for the Queen’s funeral…We saw the togetherness at the Princess of Wales’ carol concert this week, and Christmas will be held in the same spirit.”
And, if you’re looking for the royal family to comment on Harry & Meghan—both the eponymous docuseries and the twosome themselves—don’t hold your breath. The Mirror reports that a source says “some astonishing claims have been made but the family are determined to stick together and maintain a dignified silence. They will not be dragged into a tit-for-tat row.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. In addition to serving as the royal editor at Marie Claire, she has worked with publications like Vogue, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She cohosts Podcast Royal, a show that provides candid commentary on the biggest royal family headlines and offers segments on fashion, beauty, health and wellness, and lifestyle.
-
Prince William Likely to Ban Prince Harry from Attending Coronation, Expert Claims
With five months to go—and a tell-all still yet to be released—is there hope for the Sussexes attending the event?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Watch Jessica Chastain Play 'Pop Quiz'
The star of Marie Claire's Holiday Issue reveals the last book she read, her guilty pleasure on TV, her most star-struck moment, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward on Filming 'Empire of Light'
The actors discuss how they approached the film’s complex themes, from race to mental illness.
By Iris Goldsztajn