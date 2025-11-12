Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Communications Director Teams Up With Another Archewell Alum in "Strategic" New Role
Kyle Boulia left the Sussex team in June 2025 and will once again be working with his former Archewell boss, Ashley Hansen.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell team has seen its share of comings and goings in recent years, including the departure of several key team members this summer. On Wednesday, November 12, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former global press secretary and head of communications, Ashley Hansen, announced that she's hired another Sussex alum, Kyle Boulia, at reputation management firm Forward Global.
Boulia, who served as a deputy press secretary and director of communications for Harry and Meghan from April 2024 through June 2025, has taken on the role of principal at the firm. In addition to providing strategic communications services to high-level clients, he'll assist with the expansion of the company's Los Angeles office.
Hansen, who serves as managing partner at Forward Global, called bringing Boulia on board "a deliberate and strategic decision—one rooted in trust, collaboration, and an appreciation for excellence."
"Having worked with Kyle before, I’ve seen firsthand his unmatched dedication, creative tenacity, and commitment to delivering his clients results that move the needle," she continued. "He embodies the forward-thinking spirit we’re building here, and I couldn’t imagine a stronger first hire to expand our west coast presence.”
Forward Global works with companies in entertainment, media, technology and other sectors to provide communications, risk management, cybersecurity and other services.
Prior to his role with the duke and duchess, Boulia with worked with Hansen at top Hollywood talent agency UTA as a communications executive at UTA, overseeing messaging across offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, and London.
In June, Harry and Meghan's chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, released a statement about the four employees who departed, writing, "As the duke and duchess's business and philanthropic interests grow, I have made the strategic decision to move toward a more traditional communications structure of specialist agency support, as previously reported in Forbes and PR Week several weeks ago."
She added, "Transitioning from a team of two to an agency support staff of eight, operating across five different time zones, will give international media and stakeholders better access, and critically, faster response times to inquiries."
