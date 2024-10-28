King Charles Took "Great Strength" From Queen Camilla During Royal Tour Amid Cancer Treatment

King Charles and Queen Camilla have completed their royal tour of Australia and Samoa, which was an incredibly eventful trip.

During their tour, the King was welcomed into the house of pain, and Queen Camilla dished on her husband's unusual bedtime routine. Camilla also burst into tears when King Charles suggested he may not "survive long enough" to return to the region. But throughout it all, Queen Camilla reportedly remained a pillar of strength for King Charles.

"The King gets great strength from the Queen being there, not least because she keeps it real," a senior palace source told GB News.

The source also said that Charles was enjoying being able to carry out a royal tour, calling it "a great measure of the way that the King is dealing with his [cancer] diagnosis, and he's a great believer in mind, body and soul, and this combination works very well on a visit like this, because he feels that sense of duty so strongly."

King Charles and Queen Camilla in Apia, Samoa. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

For King Charles, carrying out his duty as the British monarch is of the utmost importance, according to the outlet's royal source. "It's hard to overstate the joy that he takes from duty and service and being in public and seeing those crowds engaging with communities across the spectrum," they explained. "That really does lift his spirits. You can see that."

Over the weekend, the King and Queen attended a traditional Ava ceremony, which was held in the village of Siumu. There, Charles was given the honorary title of To'aiga-o-Tumua, and he gave a moving speech revealing just how much he'd enjoyed the royal tour.

"I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you," King Charles said (via the Daily Mail ). "We shall take away with us, I promise you, very special memories of our time here. We thank you for our wonderful gifts."