Queen Camilla Dishes on King Charles' Strange Bedtime Routine

Queen Camilla has shared a rare insight into her bedtime routine with husband King Charles during her royal tour of Samoa.

While speaking at the CHOGM Women's Forum event at the Tanoa Tusitala Hotel, Camilla referenced her husband in an unexpected way. During the speech, the Queen mentioned a Samoan legend that puts men and women in competition with one another as they work to thatch the chief's roof.

"Although they started at the same time, the women finished their side first, as they had labored through the night while the men slept," Camilla explained, via GB News.

However, she was quick to point out that her husband most definitely isn't sleeping when there's work to be done. Camilla said of Charles, "As one whose husband is often toiling into the small hours, long after my head is on the pillow, I should stress there are plenty of exceptions!"

(Image credit: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

After noting that her husband is a night owl, Camilla returned to the Samoan legend, saying, "But the moral of the proverb is: Women will turn their hands successfully to any task that must be done and will work hard until it is completed." She continued, "With apologies to the men in the room, I thought we might make this our motto today."

King Charles and Queen Camilla embarked on their nine-day royal tour of Australia and Samoa by taking separate flights.

According to People, Camilla left the U.K. before Charles so that she could make a stop before arriving in Australia. "Queen Camilla is said to have a fear of flying and has previously departed early for royal tours, breaking up the trips with a stop at a favorite spa," the outlet explained.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The publication continued, "The Queen is known to go to the Soukya holistic health center near Bangalore, India, a residential medical institute focused on 'healing, prevention or rejuvenation' through naturopathy, homeopathy, yoga, Ayurveda and more."