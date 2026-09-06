Sofia Richie Grainge Borrows Kendall Jenner's Vintage Chanel Cruise Dress From 2014 for a Wedding Weekend

She also debuted a second outfit featuring another abstract design.

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Sofia Richie Grainge borrows Kendall Jenner&#039;s Chanel Resort 2014 dress to attend a wedding with husband Elliot Grainge
(Image credit: Getty Images/Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Instagram/@elliotgrainge)
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Sofia Richie Grainge seems to always have the perfect outfit ready for any occasion, so her latest wedding guest look comes as no surprise. The fact that Kendall Jenner first wore the vintage Chanel dress in 2014 just makes Richie Grainge's choice even more interesting.

Richie Grainge's husband, Elliot Grainge, shared photos of his wife on Instagram, with the caption, "Special weekend in London celebrating Molly & Tony's wedding. I love them."

If the SRG Atelier founder's dress looks familiar, that's because Jenner first wore the look more than ten years ago. Taken from Chanel's Cruise 2014 collection, which was designed by Karl Lagerfeld, the black dress has two sets of straps, along with an oversized torso panel featuring an abstract black and white print.

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Sofia Richie Grainge borrows Kendall Jenner&#039;s Chanel Resort 2014 dress to attend a wedding with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge wearing a dress from Chanel's Cruise 2014 collection.

(Image credit: Instagram/@elliotgrainge)

Jenner wore the exact same design to attend a screening of the movie Grace of Monaco at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014.

Kendall Jenner attends the opening ceremony and &quot;Grace of Monaco&quot; premiere at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014 wearing Chanel Resort 2014

Kendall Jenner at Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)

Kendall Jenner attends the Opening ceremony and the &quot;Grace of Monaco&quot; Premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014 in Cannes, France

Kendall Jenner wearing the Chanel Cruise dress at Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014.

(Image credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Richie Grainge and Jenner's dress was first seen on the runway in Singapore on May 9, 2013, where Lagerfeld debuted the collection.

Karl Lagerfeld Unveils His Cruise 2013/14 Collection For Chanel on the runway during Chanel Cruise 2013/14 Collection show on May 9, 2013 in Singapore

Richie Grainge and Jenner's dress on the runway in Singapore on May 9, 2013.

(Image credit: Rahman Roslan/Getty Images)

Additional photos revealed that Richie Grainge also wore a one-shoulder black dress featuring abstract white lines during the wedding weekend.

Sofia Richie Grainge borrows Kendall Jenner&#039;s Chanel Resort 2014 dress to attend a wedding with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge with husband Elliot Grainge.

(Image credit: Instagram/@elliotgrainge)

Sofia Richie Grainge borrows Kendall Jenner&#039;s Chanel Resort 2014 dress to attend a wedding with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge wearing a backless black dress featuring a design of abstract white lines.

(Image credit: Instagram/@elliotgrainge)

As always, Richie Grainge's style choices were perfection.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.