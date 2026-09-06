Sofia Richie Grainge Borrows Kendall Jenner's Vintage Chanel Cruise Dress From 2014 for a Wedding Weekend

Sofia Richie Grainge seems to always have the perfect outfit ready for any occasion, so her latest wedding guest look comes as no surprise. The fact that Kendall Jenner first wore the vintage Chanel dress in 2014 just makes Richie Grainge's choice even more interesting. Richie Grainge's husband, Elliot Grainge, shared photos of his wife on Instagram, with the caption, "Special weekend in London celebrating Molly & Tony's wedding. I love them."
If the
SRG Atelier founder's dress looks familiar, that's because Jenner first wore the look more than ten years ago. Taken from Chanel's Cruise 2014 collection, which was designed by Karl Lagerfeld, the black dress has two sets of straps, along with an oversized torso panel featuring an abstract black and white print. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Sofia Richie Grainge wearing a dress from Chanel's Cruise 2014 collection.
(Image credit: Instagram/@elliotgrainge)
Jenner wore the exact same design to attend a screening of the movie
at the 67th Annual Grace of Monaco Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014.
Kendall Jenner at Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)
Kendall Jenner wearing the Chanel Cruise dress at Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014.
(Image credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Richie Grainge and Jenner's dress was first seen on the runway in Singapore on May 9, 2013, where Lagerfeld debuted the collection.
Richie Grainge and Jenner's dress on the runway in Singapore on May 9, 2013.
(Image credit: Rahman Roslan/Getty Images)
Additional photos revealed that Richie Grainge also wore a one-shoulder black dress featuring abstract white lines during the wedding weekend.
Sofia Richie Grainge with husband Elliot Grainge.
(Image credit: Instagram/@elliotgrainge)
Sofia Richie Grainge wearing a backless black dress featuring a design of abstract white lines.
(Image credit: Instagram/@elliotgrainge)
As always, Richie Grainge's style choices were perfection.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop Outfits Inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge
ASOS DESIGN
Mini Dress With Contrast Satin Oversized Corsage
MESHKI US
Dakota Chiffon Maxi Dress With Scarf
Jason Wu Collection
Scribble Floral Print Jersey Gown
Desigual
Abstract Print Sleeveless Dress
Bronx Banco
Jasmine Maraya Mini Dress
Proenza Schouler White Label
Jordyn Marl Jersey Midi-Dress
Dress the Population
Lennon One-Shoulder Cocktail Dress
Ieena for Mac Duggal
Black Strapless Crepe Dress
Heidi Merrick
Como Dress in Noir Silk & Hemp
PatBO
Taffeta Tarsila Mini Dress
Heidi Merrick
Garden Dress in Black Linen
HELSI
Leslie Pattern Sequin Strapless Gown
SIMKHAI
Leah Wavy Midi-Dress
Desigual
Metallic Mixed Print Long Sleeve Dress