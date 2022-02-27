Meghan and Harry Both Choose Black Designers to Accept Awards

Last night, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Meghan’s mom, Doria, stepped out to attend the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored with the President’s Award, given in recognition of the couple’s distinguished public service. (Archewell, the pair’s nonprofit, has supported efforts geared towards fighting for racial justice, the Black Lives Matter movement, and vaccine equity for all.)

For the event, both Meghan and Harry chose Black designers to accept the award–Meghan in a custom Christopher John Rogers blue one shoulder silk dress (with a train!), which is “most likely a bespoke piece, as we have not been able to find the dress in any of his collections,” according to What Meghan Wore . (Rogers also designed the purple coat and dress Vice President Kamala Harris wore to her Inauguration in January 2021.) On her feet were a Meghan-favorite brand, Aquazzura, specifically the Celeste glitter sandal in gold. She accessorized with gold earrings that What Meghan Wore believes to be the Alexis Bitter Crumpled Gold post style, and her bracelets also had significance–she wore a gold and blue stone bracelet that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as well as her oft-worn Cartier Love bracelet.

For his part, Harry’s bespoke tuxedo is also by a Black designer–Ozwald Boateng, based in London.

After walking onstage, Meghan said that she and Harry “are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees.” Harry then acknowledged the people of Ukraine before saying “I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason.”

He added “We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice, and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”

Meghan continued “I couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together. We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd. For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds. In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress.”

She closed by saying “My mom’s here with us tonight, and we all feel very proud. Thank you.”

Past recipients of the President’s Award include Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James, Rihanna, Muhammed Ali, Jesse Jackson, and more.