Over the weekend, royal fans were surprised to see Meghan Markle at Paris Fashion Week. The trip marked the Duchess of Sussex's first to Europe in three years and her first-ever appearance at the annual French fashion event.

Her appearance at at Balenciaga's Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear show wasn't the only unexpected moment of the evening, however. Thanks to the power of social media, royal fans were also able to witness Meghan's reunion with Anna Wintour.

The Duchess and the legendary Vogue editor-in-chief shared a warm greeting, complete with compliments and cheek kisses, when they bumped into each other in Paris and a video of the pair's sweet interaction quickly went viral among royal fans on social media.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex greeting Anna Wintour at Balenciaga Fashion Show

In the video, which was posted on X, Meghan can be seen asking Wintour how she was and the pair hugged and exchanged kisses on the cheeks. According to The Mirror, Wintour can also be heard telling Meghan, "Nice to see you," before glancing down at the royal's chic, all-white ensemble and declaring, "Beautiful, Cherie. You look amazing."

The whole exchange was decidely warm and friendly and, as The Mirror notes, the sweet interaction seems to shut down the long-reported rumors of a feud between the two high-profile women.

The rumored drama between Meghan and Wintour was said to have been sparked by "demands" Meghan allegedly made behind the scenes at Vogue in 2022.

According to Page Six, Meghan was said to have been working with former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful on plans for the UK Vogue September 2022 issue that would have "involved extensive features across the magazine and its digital editions" covering Meghan and her keynote appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester. Those plans reportedly fell apart when Meghan's requested to be featured on the magazine's cover, which was already booked with Linda Evangelista.

A source claimed that Meghan wanted a "global cover," which would have had her appearing on the covers of both the U.S. and U.K. versions of the magazine simultaneously.

“Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue,” the source told Page Six, which reported that "there was no way any editor would agree" to what the Duchess was seeking.

"Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé," the source added.

As the tale goes, Meghan then arranged a Zoom call with Wintour to pitch her personally on the idea, which the editor agreed to just "to be polite," according to the Page Six source.

"Anna wasn’t interested," the source said of how the meeting was said to have gone.

That's it. That's the rumor about the alleged rift between the women. Of course, what's not a rumor is that Meghan has a an established relationship with Vogue that includes her stint guest editing British Vogue’s 2019 “Forces for Change” issue and a friendship with Wintour that included a chatty outing at the US Open in New York in 2019.

Anna Wintour and Meghan Markle chatting at the US Open in New York in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)