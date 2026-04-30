“Fashion is one of the most powerful industries,” Meghan Markle told Women’s Weekly Australia. “It influences how we feel and what we project.” In a long love letter to Australia and her fashion choices on her recent visit down under, Meghan divulged her favorite fashion designers and the importance of her sartorial choices. “Even if you don’t say a word, you can convey something in what you wear, the duchess said.

During the four-day long official visit to Australia, Meghan and Harry made headlines with their soundbites about their post-royal life. “I love being able to wear local designers and celebrate the craftsmanship that’s happening in whatever region I’m travelling to.” In between these not-so-royal engagements, Meghan Markle quietly announced her new partnership with OneOff. OneOff is an AI-engineered fashion platform that influencers and celebrities can use to share their outfits, and where to buy them.

Meghan Markle wears a t-shirt supporting her friend's organization. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex wore Australian brand Scanlan Theodore during her trip down under. (Image credit: Her Best Life on Instagram)

“Over the last several years, I would hear about an incorrect designer getting credit for something I wore, either via affiliate links or press, and that never seemed fair,” Meghan told Women’s Weekly Australia two weeks after they departed. “Credit where credit is due,” she said. “These brands and designers work so hard and take great pride in their work, and I choose them for a reason.”

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Meghan Markle is very thoughtful with her wardrobe choices, and without a stylist to aide her, she’s choosing every item to send a message, “either supporting a friend, being brand loyal,” or spotlighting local designers. “So it’s always been important to me that the correct designer is credited.”

A glimpse at the OneOff platform. (Image credit: OneOff)

The Duchess of Sussex doesn’t mention the commission she earns through OneOff, nor does she mention her financial investment in the company. According to Vogue , “The current revenue split on a sale is 10 to 25 per cent from the retailer to OneOff, which is split with the creator,” so Meghan would be motivated to see the program—and her fashion posts—succeed.

The royal bloggers and journalists that work tirelessly to identify Meghan Markle’s fashion choices may be surprised by this new platform choice. Most content creators sharing Meghan’s fashion online are women, mothers working from home in between school drop-offs, and entrepreneurs creating passive or independent income—all things that Meghan has championed, and exemplifies herself.

So far, OneOff—which uses AI to generate fashion IDs—has shared incorrect matches for a few of Meghan Markle’s items worn in Australia, proving that AI is no match for women and their incredible abilities.

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TOPICS Meghan Markle