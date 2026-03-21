On Thursday, March 19, Meghan Markle showcased her classic style while attending The Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. For the occasion, Duchess Meghan wore a strapless Ralph Lauren dress and posed with friend Kelly McKee Zajfen on the red carpet. But behind-the-scenes, the Duchess of Sussex was forced to apologize after interrupting a TikTok video in a restroom at the event.

Sharing footage of the funny moment on Instagram, Meghan captioned the montage, "Proud to honor my forever friend @_heartmom_ for her outstanding work for @allianceforchildrensrights and @allianceofmoms." The caption continued, "Kelly, you are one of one."



Meghan further explained, "Such a special evening + kudos to the gals in the ladies room doing a tik tok video (!) Sorry we crashed your party, but it was too good not to share."

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Meghan's Ralph Lauren Collection Shelly Silk Cady Evening Dress retails for $3,890 and remains available to shop in a limited number of sizes.

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Meghan Markle poses with Kelly McKee Zajfen on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle wearing her Ralph Lauren Collection Shelly Silk Cady Evening Dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex accessorized her sleek gown with strappy black Stuart Weitzman sandals, a pair of vintage Chanel gold button earrings, her gold Cartier tank watch, and a Cartier Love Bracelet.

It goes without saying that the women who found themselves interrupted by Duchess Meghan will never forget filming that particular TikTok video.

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