On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited South Melbourne Beach as part of their 16-day royal tour around cities in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. For the beach outing, Meghan smartly covered up in her Martin Grant trench coat, which she wore earlier in the week, since it's always breezy by the water. Underneath her trench, she wore a Club Monaco A-line dress with gold buttons. Since royals wouldn't exactly be spotted in Flip-Flops at a public engagement (even if it was at a beach) Meghan opted for the next best thing: a pair of flats.

Unlike Kate Middleton, who wore wedges to the beach back in 2014, Meghan re-wore her navy flats from Rothy's. (You can shop them here.) The close-toed shoes matched her outfit and looked great on camera, but you could tell they were completely covered in sand.

At some point, Meghan's feet even appeared to sink into the sand, meaning her shoes would have been filled with the grainy particles. Though the thought of that definitely makes some of us feel uncomfortable, Meghan, being the Duchess of Sussex and all, didn't even bat an eye. In fact, she looked rather happy as she held on to Prince Harry's hands and smiled for the cameras.

After the beach, Meghan likely emptied out the sand from her shoes before boarding a train with Prince Harry to chat with students. She's a pro.

This won't be the last you see of the flats, either. The shoes are completely machine washable, so Meghan can give them a quick rinse, then slip them right back on for the rest of her travel destinations.