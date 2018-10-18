image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Books of 2018 (So Far)
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
2
Meghan Markle Met Her "Mini Me" & Broke Protocol
image
3
The Truth About Mica in Makeup
image
4
What's at Stake for the Environment in November
image
5
When You Can’t Afford Breast Cancer Reconstruction

Meghan Markle's Rothy's Flats Filled With Sand at Melbourne Beach

If she looked uncomfortable, she didn't show it.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited South Melbourne Beach as part of their 16-day royal tour around cities in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. For the beach outing, Meghan smartly covered up in her Martin Grant trench coat, which she wore earlier in the week, since it's always breezy by the water. Underneath her trench, she wore a Club Monaco A-line dress with gold buttons. Since royals wouldn't exactly be spotted in Flip-Flops at a public engagement (even if it was at a beach) Meghan opted for the next best thing: a pair of flats.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Unlike Kate Middleton, who wore wedges to the beach back in 2014, Meghan re-wore her navy flats from Rothy's. (You can shop them here.) The close-toed shoes matched her outfit and looked great on camera, but you could tell they were completely covered in sand.

At some point, Meghan's feet even appeared to sink into the sand, meaning her shoes would have been filled with the grainy particles. Though the thought of that definitely makes some of us feel uncomfortable, Meghan, being the Duchess of Sussex and all, didn't even bat an eye. In fact, she looked rather happy as she held on to Prince Harry's hands and smiled for the cameras.

image
Getty Images

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Getty Images

After the beach, Meghan likely emptied out the sand from her shoes before boarding a train with Prince Harry to chat with students. She's a pro.

image
Getty Images

This won't be the last you see of the flats, either. The shoes are completely machine washable, so Meghan can give them a quick rinse, then slip them right back on for the rest of her travel destinations.

Related Stories
image
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3
Every Pic from Harry and Meghan's First Royal Tour
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image
Meghan Markle's Chic Dress Is From Club Monaco
image
Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Is So Chic
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton Wore Her Royal Wedding Look Before
image Princess Eugenie Didn't Change Into a Party Dress
image
Photos of Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Dress
image What the Queen Wore to Princess Eugenie's Wedding
BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE-CEREMONY All the Photos of Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress
image See Princess Beatrice's Maid of Honor Dress
image What Meghan Wore to Princess Eugenie's Wedding
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank What Kate Wore to Princess Eugenie's Wedding