Exclusive: How Meghan Markle's Investment in OneOff Is "Supporting the Designers Behind What She Wears"

Meghan Markle’s outfits has been selling out ever since her relationship with Prince Harry went public in 2016. The “Meghan Effect” has catapluted a number of lesser-known brands into the spotlight, and in the case of Hiut Denim, created new jobs for the Welsh company. A decade later, the Duchess of Sussex is combining her love of fashion with a new business venture, joining the AI-powered fashion discovery platform OneOff as both an advisor and investor. As Meghan—who launched lifestyle brand As ever last year—continues to build her business empire, OneOff’s co-founder says she’s “a great thought partner.”

The deal was announced as Prince Harry and Meghan touched down in Melbourne, Australia on April 14, and the duchess has since shared all of her tour outfits on the platform. OneOff is described by the brand as a “visual-first, taste-driven discovery model” where public figures like Meghan can share details of their outfits along with shoppable affiliate links.

The duchess joins stars like Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson and Olivia Palermo on the site, and OneOff’s co-founder, Bobby Maylack, exclusively tells Marie Claire that Meghan fits right in with their brand philosophy.

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OneOff's platform provides users with shoppable links to what Meghan is wearing. (Image credit: OneOff)

“Meghan has a very clear and consistent point of view when it comes to style, which aligns closely with what we’re building at OneOff,” Maylack says. “She’s also been a great thought partner, especially around how to support the designers behind what she wears.”

Speaking of that support, the duchess has been leaning into Australian-owned brands during her trip to the country, highlighting labels like Friends With Frank, Rolla’s denim and Karen Gee.

Although her brand's jewelry is handcrafted in Los Angeles, Real Fine Studio Founder Eliza O’Connor is Australian. She tells Marie Claire that it’s “been such an honor” seeing Meghan in her label.

Meghan wears Real Fine Studio's Puffy Hearts studs on day one of her trip to Melbourne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It feels incredibly special, particularly as we have just landed back in Australia ahead of our upcoming trunkshows,” she says. “While the brand is based in Los Angeles, I was born and raised in Australia, so to have this moment coincide with being home makes it even more meaningful.”

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The Duchess of Sussex wore Real Fine Studio’s signature studs and Puffy Hearts earrings while in Melbourne, and O’Connor says Meghan also owns a few other of the brand’s “signature pieces.” Fans can click through all of Meghan’s outfits on OneOff, making it easy to shop pieces like Real Fine Studio’s handmade jewelry.

This isn't the Duchess of Sussex's first foray into affiliate-based shopping platforms. She previously joined ShopMy in 2025, sharing links to some of her favorite products, including the makeup and skincare used on her 2018 wedding day.

Along with OneOff, Meghan has previously invested in latte brand Clevr, handbag brand Cesta Collective and haircare brand Highbrow Hippie, owned by her friend Kadi Lee. According to Vogue, “The current revenue split on a sale is 10 to 25 per cent from the retailer to OneOff, which is split with the creator.”

Meghan wears a jacket from Australian label Friends With Frank and an Alliance of Moms T-shirt in Melbourne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

OneOff tells Marie Claire that its “proprietary diffusion model automatically ingests and catalogs what celebrities actually wear in real time, listing products with contextual style imagery.” This means celebrity teams aren't responsible for manually inputting outfit details, although it's understood that Meghan's team does work with OneOff to share credits.

The premise behind OneOff is promising, but the platform isn't without its kinks. I, along with others in the royal industry, have noted some inaccuracies in product IDs on some of Meghan's items. However, when a piece is sold out, the site's AI-based technology will repopulate to include a similar, in-stock item in its place.

The platform says that its tech allows shoppers to be uninfluenced by brand budgets or algorithmic signals, instead viewing only what celebrities are actually wearing on a day-to-day basis.

Meghan wears a Karen Gee dress on day one of her trip to Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan's investment in an AI-powered fashion platform is a change in direction from what she said about the use of artificial intelligence in August 2025. During an episode of Bloomberg's The Circuit with Emily Chang, the duchess was asked if she was interested in investing in “AI or biotech,” with Meghan replying that she didn’t “know enough about” some subjects “to jump in with both feet.”

“Aren’t you just a little scared by AI?” the duchess said, adding, “I mean, we have to make peace with it. The world is changing.”

One thing that's not changing? The Meghan Effect. Since this morning, her Friends With Frank coat and Rolla's jeans have sold out in every size but one. The future, it seems, is looking very fashionable.