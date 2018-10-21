We have another first for Meghan Markle: Her first pair of royal sneakers (or, at least, the first pair she's worn to an official engagement). The Duchess of Sussex wore sneakers and leggings to cheer on sailors at the second day of the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney.

She and Prince Harry are right in the middle of their first official royal tour, with stops scheduled in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. The couple have spent the week in Australia, meeting with government officials and Aussie fans and fielding questions about their first child, who they will welcome next spring. Of course, a very big focus during the first half of Harry and Meghan's 16-day tour has been the Invictus Games, which are being held in Sydney this year and kicked off this weekend.

While Meghan and Harry both got all kinds of dressed up for the event's opening ceremony, they got to relax and dress down on Sunday when they turned out to support some of the wounded and sick veterans participating in the Games. Meghan looked comfortable and sporty in a waterproof Invictus Games jacket, what appear to be leggings or yoga pants, and a pair of white Veja V-10 sneakers.

The shoes, which are from a French brand that puts a huge focus on environmental sustainability, retail for around $130-$150, depending on the color you buy them in.

Meghan opted for the classic white leather Veja sneaker with a splash of black at the back of the ankle.

The Invictus Games were started by Prince Harry and are near and dear to the royal's heart. They also play a special role Harry and Meghan's relationship—the couple made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, just months before they announced their engagement.