Meghan Markle Admits She Used Boxed Dye During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Megha Markle opened up about her Covid-19 pandemic beauty regimen in a truly relatable moment.

On Friday, Nov. 15, while attending the launch party for her friend and colorist Kadi Lee and her new Highbrow Hippie Haircare and Wellness line in Venice, California, Markle admitted that during the onset of the unparalleled pandemic she resorted to using box dye to keep her hair color looking fresh.

"I was using boxed dye when I met her!" Markle told attendees, referring to Lee. (Markle is an investor in the woman-founded company.)

In addition to admitting she's not above some dye in a box, Markle talked about her decision to invest in Lee's company, not just because she's a friend but because she's a woman in business.

"I am so proud to invest in [Kadi] as a friend and as a female founder," the Duchess of Sussex told InStyle at the time. "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that."

When Markle isn't DIYing her own hair, she has relied on Lee to color her hair on many occasions.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kadi Lee and Serge Normant attend the Launch of Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness at Gjelina on November 14, 2024 in Venice, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Marie Claire previously reported, Markle stunned in a sleek, black Khaite corset featuring a sweetheart neckline with coordinating wide-legged black trousers by the designer during the event. The Duchess of Sussex completed her SoCal look with a gold Logan Hollowell pendant necklace and a pair of strappy black Aquazurra sandals.

Admitting she used box dye during Covid-era lockdowns is not the first time Markle has opened up about what helped her get through such an unprecedented time.

"Over the last year, each of us have felt the profound effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Be it the loss of a loved one, the health challenges far too many faced, or the disproportionate life changes everyone has experienced, it has been an overwhelming process of grief, growth and also of gratitude," the Duchess wrote in a foreword for the London animal welfare charity Mayhew's 2020 annual review .

"I have heard from so many of you about the impact of having a pet with you at home during the isolation of lockdown; you have mentioned the therapeutic effect of having your animal by your side and the solace and comfort you found in their company," she continued. "This effect is something Mayhew strives to deliver day in and day out to people throughout the UK and beyond."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand together in their home for a video (Image credit: Courtesy)

And like many of us during that time, Markle also tested her baking skills during the pandemic, which led to her baking a cake as a "thank you" to frontline and Covid-19 response workers.

"In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago," World Central Kitchen, the non-profit founded by José Andrés to provide meals in the wake of disasters, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in 2021.

"Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons from her garden!"

In their message of support, the Sussexes wrote, "We hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you—a small token of thanks, from our home to yours."