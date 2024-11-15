Meghan Markle Proves the Little Black Corset Should Be a Holiday Party Staple While Supporting Her Friend's New Haircare Line

With a season full of holiday parties and events ahead, pulling out the usual sparkly tops and velvet LBDs can start to feel old. Enter your new evening hero: the LBC (Little Black Corset), as worn by Meghan Markle at a party in Venice Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The Duchess of Sussex looked sleek in an all-black look while celebrating close friend Kadi Lee's new hair growth line, Highbrow Hippie, pairing a black Khaite corset featuring a sweetheart neckline with coordinating wide-legged black trousers by the designer.

It's an easy, sophisticated formula that anyone can recreate—and for those of us not blessed to live in sunny California, just throw a blazer on top. (Meghan brought a jacket by Loro Piana for her night out).

While the duchess often wears her hair pulled up or in a straight style, she went for bouncy curls at the event—a simple way to give extra interest to a monochrome outfit. She finished off her look with a gold Logan Hollowell pendant necklace along with strappy black Aquazurra sandals.

Meghan, who was also joined by hairdresser Serge Normant, embraced her friend Kadi at the party.

Along with making a style statement Wednesday night, Markle announced that she was also an investor in Highbrow Hippie. "I am so proud to invest in [Kadi] as a friend and as a female founder," the Duchess of Sussex told InStyle.

"Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that," Meghan added. The duchess knows Lee's expertise firsthand, as the beauty pro has colored Meghan's hair on a number of occasions while sharing the results on her salon's Instagram page.

The Duchess of Sussex posed in several photos with Lee—who held a bouquet of roses Meghan brought from her garden—and hairdresser Serge Normant, who has styled the royal's hair for years. Normant is responsible for introducing the duchess to Lee after Markle admitted she was using boxed dye during the pandemic—a story that got a laugh from the crowd at Wednesday's party.

Highbrow Hippie marks another female-founded business joining Markle's investment portfolio, which includes handbag brand Cesta Collective and wellness-focused latte company Clevr Blends.

Khaite black pants
Khaite Marinta Pant

Talk to Me Sandal 105
Aquazurra Talk to Me Sandal 105

Healthy Hair Duo
Highbrow Hippie Healthy Hair Duo

The duchess is a proud supporter of BIPOC businesses, and Lee launched her new line to focus on overall hair health and growth. It includes a Root Replenish Active Growth Serum along with a 7-in-1 supplement designed to not only boost your hair, but "overall wellness and vitality."

Meghan and friends enjoyed a celebratory launch night at Gjelina restaurant including a performance by a gospel choir, per jewelry designer Maya Brenner's Instagram Stories.

As for your own party looks, I've pulled together some similar LBCs in a range of prices for your all of your festive dressing.

Black Saint Laurent corset
Saint Laurent Bustier in Crepe Jersey

Revolve black corset top
Revolve Stevie Sweetheart Bodysuit

Faux Leather Corset Top
Susana Monaco Faux Leather Corset Top

