Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Could Write a Memoir, and the Duchess Is Likely to Be Worried About It: Claims

Meghan Markle is no stranger to people from her past speaking publicly about her—often negatively.
Her father Thomas, sister Samantha, and some of her former friends have all revealed tidbits about the Duchess of Sussex, but one person who has never fed the media narrative about her is her ex-husband Trevor Engelson.
While my personal and unprofessional hunch is that, if Engelson was going to speak, he would have done it by now, one royal commentator disagrees with me.
"Many agents have offered him big deals and big money when Meghan was at the height of her fame. I would think that he will take stock and look at all options," Neil Sean, who has met Engelson, told OK!.
"Meghan is bound to be petrified. He would truly have a remarkable story because after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like to be married the first time around to the actress.
"I have met him briefly and he strikes me as a nice, caring man who clearly has moved on. However, there is no escape from his story."
The duchess and the film producer were together for a long time: They started dating in 2004, then got married in 2011, according to Insider. They decided to separate in 2013 and their divorce was finalized in 2014.
Engelson went on to marry Tracey Kurland in 2019 (in Montecito, of all places!), and the couple share two daughters, named Ford Grace and Sienna Lee, per the Daily Mail.
As you well know, Meghan shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet with second husband Prince Harry.
