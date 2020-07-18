Meghan Markle Denies Her Father's Claim That She Never Helped Him Financially

According to court documents, Meghan Markle has refuted her father's claim that she never offered him financial support.

Thomas Markle claimed that Meghan never offered him financial support, even though he took out loans to help pay for her tuition at Northwestern University.

Meghan says this is totally untrue and that she began making "voluntary contributions" to her father when her acting career took off in January 2014.

Meghan Markle is fighting back in court. In new documents related to her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, Meghan directly refuted claims from her father, Thomas Markle, alleging that she never helped him financially over the years.

This is very untrue, according to Meghan, who asserted in legal documents that she began making "voluntary contributions" to her father when she began working in January 2014. Per The Mirror, Meghan wrote in the legal docs:

"In any event, it is admitted and has never been denied that the Claimant’s father supported her throughout her childhood and as a young adult.

Mr Markle did not pay for all of the Claimant’s college tuition. The Claimant’s mother also contributed towards her university costs.

In addition, the Claimant received scholarships for academic achievement, which reduced the payable tuition fees.

The Claimant also undertook a work-study programme whereby income she made from working on campus after class was applied directly to supplement and lower her tuition costs, thus personally contributing to her tuition as well."

According to the documents, Thomas Markle took out a loan to help pay for Meghan's education at Northwestern University. Although she says she's unaware if the loan has been repaid, Meghan began voluntarily providing Thomas with financial support after her acting career took off.

Meghan continued making these voluntary contributions until her royal wedding in May 2018, according to court docs.

