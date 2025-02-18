Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Her Friend's Late Son and His Twin With a Touching New Heart Necklace
She wore the gorgeous red pendant in the announcement video for her new brand, As Ever.
Meghan Markle honored someone close to her heart in the video announcing her reimagined new brand, As Ever, on Monday, Feb. 17.
The Duchess of Sussex surprised fans by announcing she'd changed gears with her new business—originally named American Riviera Orchard—by going with the updated name of As Ever. In an Instagram Reel detailing why she pivoted to the name, the duchess wore a crisp white linen button-down with jeans, but what many might not have noticed was her gleaming red heart necklace.
The design, coined the Heart of Gold pendant, is a $3,200 style from California-based jeweler The Gold Album, and was chosen in collaboration with one of Meghan's close friends, Kelly McKee Zajfen. In 2022, Zajfen's 9-year-old son George died suddenly, and his twin sister, Lily, receives treatment for a heart condition at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), which receives 15 percent of sales from the necklace.
The bespoke red enamel design is surrounded by a diamond border and can be engraved with gold letters or numbers. It's unclear if Meghan's has a personalization, but Zajfen's reads G and L, for her two children. Gwyneth Paltrow has also worn the charity-focused design in an Instagram post, calling it "special."
A photo posted by on
The duchess and Prince Harry have supported Zajfen in the past, with the couple joining Zajfen and her family for a charity tennis tournament to honor George on Harry's 40th birthday in September 2024 and Meghan later attending the 2024 CHLA Gala with her friend. The duchess has also posed with Zajfen for social media posts to promote shirts for her friend's organization, Alliance of Moms.
The necklace also tied into As Ever, a brand the duchess wrote was something "I created and have poured my heart into."
She explained that the phrase "as ever" meant "'as it's always been'" and that her "new chapter is an extension of what has always been" important to her, things like "food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."
While the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram announcement didn't state when As Ever will be available to shop, her new cooking and lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, will drop on Netflix March 4.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
