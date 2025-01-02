Meghan Markle Channels Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow in Trailer for New Netflix Show, 'With Love, Meghan'
The Duchess of Sussex is bringing lessons in cooking, gardening and connection to screens in 2025.
Meghan Markle started off 2025 by rejoining Instagram on Jan. 1, and she wasted no time getting her next post up—and announcing a major new project. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Duchess of Sussex dropped the trailer (and release date) for her anticipated Netflix lifestyle series.
Fans were previously in the dark as to what the show—which features cooking, gardening, and other home and lifestyle content—was called, but in her new post, the duchess revealed the eight-part series is titled With Love, Meghan and will stream on Netflix Jan. 15.
"I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," she captioned the Instagram video. "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"
She signed the post, "As ever, Meghan."
In the clip, which is set to the 1960s hit "Do You Believe in Magic," Markle channels a mix of Martha Stewart and fellow Montecito, California resident Gwyneth Paltrow as she whips up some recipes, selects flowers at a shop, toasts with friends and even dons a beekeeper suit.
A photo posted by on
"I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it," she says in a voiceover," adding that she enjoys "surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them."
Mindy Kaling also stars in the clip, exclaiming, "What?! This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life" as Meghan covers her face and laughs.
Regarding her show's content, the Duchess of Sussex says she's "going to share some little tips and tricks" for viewers that she's learned over the years. "This is about connecting with friends, making new friends and just learning" she shares as footage of the duchess wearing an apron next to longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin plays.
Per Netflix, all eight episodes, which were filmed in Montecito, will drop on Jan. 15.
"In each episode, Meghan invites friends old and new to roll up their sleeves and join her in the kitchen, garden, and beyond," the streamer wrote in a press release. "Whether Meghan is sharing personal tips and tricks, or taking the opportunity to learn something new, it’s a time for connection. Guests include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, with additional acclaimed chefs and special friends."
This marks Markle's second Instagram Reel on her new @meghan account, with her first post featuring a video of herself running through across a beach in a white outfit and writing "2025" in the sand.
As for what each episode holds, tune into Netflix on Jan. 15.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
