Meghan Markle Is Reportedly "Very Pleased" With American Riviera Orchard's "Strong Start"
The brand is already thriving, says a source.
Meghan Markle is already thrilled by how many people are interested in her consumer brand American Riviera Orchard ahead of its official launch, according to an insider.
"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start," a source told Us Weekly. "The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched. Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained."
The source continued, "[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives."
In March, the Duchess of Sussex intrigued the world when she made her grand return to Instagram in the form of an account for American Riviera Orchard, which so far only boasts branding for the label—Meghan's calligraphy spelling out the brand's name, plus "Montecito," and a royal-looking logo.
On ARO's website, there is simply a form to sign up to join the waitlist, and no further details.
However, we do already have some information as to what we can expect Meghan to sell us. For example, the duchess' heart is reportedly set on a rosé wine product, and we have previously seen her raspberry and/or strawberry jam live in action thanks to some of the friends she sent it to: among them the designer Tracy Robbins, Delfina Blaquier, and Kris Jenner. Chrissy Teigen even came up with the most delectable recipe using her pot of ARO jam.
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, ARO's trademark application—which is currently awaiting examination—lists the following as products and services the brand hopes to offer:
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
- Tableware, namely, knives, forks, and spoons; table cutlery
- Downloadable cookbooks and recipe books
- Printed cookbooks and recipe books
- Coffee services in the nature of tableware; tea services in the nature of tableware; servingware for serving food and drinks; decanters; dinnerware; chargers being dinnerware; napkin rings; table place card holders not of precious metal; beverageware
- Textile tablecloths; textile placemats; textile napkins; kitchen linens; table linen of textile; gift wrap of fabric
- Jellies, jams; marmalades; fruit preserves; edible oils and fats, and preserves; Vegetable-based spreads; Legume-based spreads; Nut-based spreads; Garlic-based spreads; Sesame-based spreads; Dairy-based spreads; Nut butters; Fruit butters
- Retail store services featuring foods, books, tableware and tablescape goods, table linens, and servingware; online retail store services featuring food and beverages, books, tableware and tablescape goods, table linens, and servingware
- Online non-downloadable e-books in the field of cookbooks and recipe books
And according to The Sun, ARO may also branch out into the beauty market! Frankly, I cannot wait.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Bee Sting That Made His Eye Swell Shut
This looks so painful.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Sliced Part of Her Finger Off and Called It "More Painful Than Childbirth"
The imagery is not for the faint of heart.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Great White Skirt Trend Gets Kaia Gerber's Approval
She's following in Jennifer Lawrence's footsteps.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Apparently Planning a Summer of “Relaxation and Enjoyment” with Her Family Before a “Busy Autumn Coming Up”
The agenda sounds fantastic, actually.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle’s Upcoming Netflix Cookery Show Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming and Could Air Imminently
The title of the project and its exact release date are still unknown.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle’s Lifestyle Brand, American Riviera Orchard, Has Reportedly Decided on What Product Offering the Public Can Buy First—and It Feels Authentic to Meghan Herself
If buzz is true, Meghan will be joining a space already quite saturated with celebrity offerings.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hope to “Trigger a Truce” with Kate Middleton, and Are “Both Relieved and Happy to Hear That She’s On the Mend”
“Time can heal things. Serious illness can certainly change things.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle “Didn’t Set Out to Sabotage” Kate Middleton In What Looks to Be An “Astonishing Coincidence” Involving American Riviera Orchard’s Latest Product Tease
It was certainly a jam-packed weekend for the royal family.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Awkward Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Never Going to Attend This Year's Trooping the Colour
Harry was in the U.K. last month, but didn't see his father King Charles even then.
By Jenny Hollander Published
-
One Year After Fully Vacating Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are On the Hunt For a “Permanent” Home In the U.K., Royal Author Says
No, they’re not moving back—just looking for a safe and reliable place to stay when visiting.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Invited to Trooping the Colour for the Second Year In a Row
In the two iterations of the annual birthday parade since Harry’s father, King Charles, took the throne, the Sussexes have been snubbed both times.
By Rachel Burchfield Published