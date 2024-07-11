Meghan Markle Is Reportedly "Very Pleased" With American Riviera Orchard's "Strong Start"

Meghan Markle is already thrilled by how many people are interested in her consumer brand American Riviera Orchard ahead of its official launch, according to an insider.

"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start," a source told Us Weekly. "The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched. Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained."

The source continued, "[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives."

In March, the Duchess of Sussex intrigued the world when she made her grand return to Instagram in the form of an account for American Riviera Orchard, which so far only boasts branding for the label—Meghan's calligraphy spelling out the brand's name, plus "Montecito," and a royal-looking logo.

American Riviera Orchard's Instagram grid shows off branding for the label. (Image credit: Courtesy of American Riviera Orchard / Instagram)

On ARO's website, there is simply a form to sign up to join the waitlist, and no further details.

However, we do already have some information as to what we can expect Meghan to sell us. For example, the duchess' heart is reportedly set on a rosé wine product, and we have previously seen her raspberry and/or strawberry jam live in action thanks to some of the friends she sent it to: among them the designer Tracy Robbins, Delfina Blaquier, and Kris Jenner. Chrissy Teigen even came up with the most delectable recipe using her pot of ARO jam.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, ARO's trademark application—which is currently awaiting examination—lists the following as products and services the brand hopes to offer:

Tableware, namely, knives, forks, and spoons; table cutlery

Downloadable cookbooks and recipe books

Printed cookbooks and recipe books

Coffee services in the nature of tableware; tea services in the nature of tableware; servingware for serving food and drinks; decanters; dinnerware; chargers being dinnerware; napkin rings; table place card holders not of precious metal; beverageware

Textile tablecloths; textile placemats; textile napkins; kitchen linens; table linen of textile; gift wrap of fabric

Jellies, jams; marmalades; fruit preserves; edible oils and fats, and preserves; Vegetable-based spreads; Legume-based spreads; Nut-based spreads; Garlic-based spreads; Sesame-based spreads; Dairy-based spreads; Nut butters; Fruit butters

Retail store services featuring foods, books, tableware and tablescape goods, table linens, and servingware; online retail store services featuring food and beverages, books, tableware and tablescape goods, table linens, and servingware

Online non-downloadable e-books in the field of cookbooks and recipe books

And according to The Sun, ARO may also branch out into the beauty market! Frankly, I cannot wait.