Prince Harry Spent His 40th Birthday Supporting Children in Foster Care With Meghan Markle
The couple made a stylish appearance at a charity tennis tournament.
Prince Harry might have spent the weekend celebrating his 40th birthday with family and friends, but he also made time to give back to a charity close to his heart.
The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle attended the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15, with the event held in honor of their friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and Julian Zajfen's late son, George.
The Sussexes' Archewell Foundation served as the charity event's presenting sponsor, with proceeds benefiting the Alliance for Children's Rights.
The organization provides free legal services and programs for children and young people in foster care, with the tournament named in memory of George, who died at the age of 9 from a viral illness.
Prince Harry looked relaxed in a white T-shirt and sport coat with jeans and slip-on sneakers as he spent the sunny day taking in the tennis action, while the Duchess of Sussex rocked a sleeveless tenniscore look by Guiliva Heritage and toted a Carolina Herrera bag for the event.
The Zajfen family thanked the Sussexes for their support on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of themselves posing with the duke and duchess along with their daughter, Lily.
"To our Presenting Sponsors, The Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work The Archewell Foundation does everyday," the post read.
Continuing that the family was "in awe" of the Sussexes' "commitment to community and to friendship," the Instagram tribute also included a special message for Prince Harry.
"Extra special day too…HAPPY 40th Birthday H! ✨ May this trip around the sun be the best yet."
On Sept. 13, Prince Harry released a statement to the BBC emphasizing his commitment to giving back in his new decade.
Prince Harry spends 40th birthday at charity tennis event
A photo posted by on
"I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," he said, adding, "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world".
The Duke of Sussex—who will head to NYC for a series of charity engagements next next week—also said that his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have inspired him to double down on his charity work.
"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," he said.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
