Meghan Markle Was Photographed Ordering Drive-Thru In-N-Out While Prince Harry Is at the Invictus Games in Germany

Meghan Markle was just photographed ordering drive-thru In-N-Out burgers in California while husband Prince Harry was already at the Invictus Games.
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted driving her black Range Rover to collect her fast food order, with a friend sitting in the passenger seat, this past Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Invictus Games' opening ceremony—for which the duke gave a moving speech—happened on Saturday in Düsseldorf, Germany. While Meghan is scheduled to appear at the Games before they end on Sept. 16, we don't yet know when the duchess will be flying over to Europe to join her husband.
As for In-N-Out, while it could be a surprising culinary choice for a duchess, both Sussexes have actually been pretty open about loving the West Coast-based fast food chain.
It was first reported in 2020 that the royal couple liked to stop at In-N-Out on their way from Montecito to Los Angeles.
In 2022, Meghan told Variety, "It’s funny. People sometimes think we live in Los Angeles, but we’re a good two hours outside of it. We’re commuters."
She continued, "We drove down recently for a day of back-to-back meetings , equipped with chocolate chip cookies the size of my toddler’s head. Also, my husband’s favorite is In-N-Out. There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order."
And what is that order, you ask? Well, fear not, because Harry was next to address the matter.
In an interview with People timed to the release of Spare in January 2023, the duke said, "In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that's just for me! Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!"
I think I'm gonna have to love you and leave you now. I'm ravenous all of a sudden—go figure.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
