Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Intimate Details About Their Wedding for Museum Exhibit Audio Guide

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
      • In the audio guide, Harry and Meghan share intimate new details about the royal wedding.

        If you obsessed over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, then prepare yourself, because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are sharing intimate, behind-the-scenes details about the big day with fans.

        The museum exhibit about Harry and Meghan's big day, "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," has made its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland (it started out at Windsor Castle, as you might remember), and the Sussexes took the time to record the audio guide for the tour themselves.

        Here are some of the details Harry and Meghan reveal in the audio tour, per InStyle:

        Meghan on planning the nuptials:

        "A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day. We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate."

        Harry on the uniform he wore for the wedding:

        "I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it’s one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms. It’s one of my favorites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day."

        Harry and Meghan on their bridal party:

        Harry: "We had 10 bridesmaids and page boys under the age of 7, which everybody says is impossible to have them behaving, but they did it!"

        Meghan: "It was a miracle!"

        In the audio guide, Meghan also reveals that it was Harry's idea to have George's initials embroidered in gold thread on the epaulettes of his uniform (which matched Harry's). "Such a beautiful keepsake for them," she said.

        You'll have to book a plane ticket to Scotland (and for the exhibit tour) if you want to hear the rest of Harry and Meghan's audio guide.

