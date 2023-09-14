Meghan Markle Was "Naive" for Thinking the Royals Were "Formal and Standoffish," Says Expert

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William and Princess Kate recently appeared on Mike Tindall's podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, surprising and delighting fans in equal measure.
As part of this conversation, we got to hear a bunch of super fun tidbits about the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal life, as they chatted and bantered with Tindall and his co-hosts, as well as Princess Anne.
Most incredible was Kate's revelation that she really enjoys a spot of beer pong from time to time, as the group joked about how competitive the Waleses are with each other. Beer pong! A princess!
Anyway, this podcast appearance made it clear to listeners everywhere that despite their royal status, William and Kate are down to earth in many regards, and are also really fun to be around.
This, according to royal expert Jennie Bond, stands in stark contrast to remarks Meghan Markle once made about the royals while she was explaining why she felt out of place among them on the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," the Duchess of Sussex explained. "That there is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and 'phew I can relax now' but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."
For Bond, Meghan had misunderstood how the Royal Family works.
"The picture we got from this podcast was of a family very far removed from the one described by Meghan when she complained about how formal and standoffish she found them," the expert commented, speaking to OK!.
"They are a family where trust is everything. And it obviously takes a certain amount of time to build up trust. If that surprised Meghan, then she was being naive."
I can see all sides of this, TBH. I agree with Bond that of course the royals know when to relax and have fun, and that of course it's important to make sure you can trust someone before you let them in fully.
But that doesn't mean that—from her subjective point of view—Meghan didn't feel excluded or unwelcome, especially since Americans are typically more open off the bat than British people are. Two things can be true, ya know?
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Justin Bieber's Anniversary Message to Hailey Will Make You Weep
Good thing I never wear mascara.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Grab Taylor Swift's VMAs After-Party Denim Dress Before It Sells Out
It's so easy to pull off.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
It's Official: New NSYNC Music Is Coming
But there's a catch.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Radiated “Excitement and Energy” Last Night Onstage with Prince Harry
The couple gave a rare joint speech at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Clamor for the J.Crew Sweater Meghan Markle Wore Today Temporarily Crashed the Brand’s Site
You can shop today’s look—as well as last night’s look—right here.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Arrived “A Little Late to the Party” to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf
She and Harry both took the stage tonight and gave a rare joint speech.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Has Officially Arrived in Germany for the Invictus Games There
She arrived at 4:40 p.m. local time and was whisked off to her hotel before her busy week in Dusseldorf begins.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Was Photographed Ordering Drive-Thru In-N-Out While Prince Harry Is at the Invictus Games in Germany
We don't know when she'll be joining him.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Could Write a Memoir, and the Duchess Is Likely to Be Worried About It: Claims
She was married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2014.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle’s Former Television Show, ‘Suits,’ Just Broke a Streaming Record at Netflix
The show, despite being off the air for four years, is enjoying a renaissance this summer.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Fun New Rivalry at the Invictus Games This Year
Cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn