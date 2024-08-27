Meghan Markle Has Had a "Remarkable" Financial Impact on The Royal Foundation Charity
One of the Duchess of Sussex's projects has reportedly brought in more than $1 million.
Meghan Markle's impressive contributions to the Royal Family's Royal Foundation charity are finally being celebrated.
Back in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex launched Together: Our Community Cookbook. To create the book, Meghan worked with a group of women who had been affected by the devastating Grenfell Tower fire, a disaster that killed 72 people, the BBC reported.
Ahead of the cookbook coming to fruition, Meghan privately attended the Hubb Community Kitchen, a wonderful grassroots project, which honored the heritage of local people.
Now, the true impact of Together: Our Community Cookbook has been revealed via The Royal Foundation's annual report for 2023. According to the Express, the cookery book generated £84,540 (approximately $111,850) in income last year alone.
And that's not all. Since its 2018 release, the cookbook has raised a whopping £911,000 (approximately $1,205,420).
Royal fans took to social media to celebrate Meghan's influence and fundraising efforts. "The Hubb Community Cookbook will have a lasting impact on British communities for years to come, a testament to Meghan's remarkable achievements during her tenure as working member of the Royal Family," one user wrote.
In the book's forward, Meghan revealed how the project began during a "quiet trip to Al-Manaar, a mosque close to the Grenfell community."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"The kitchen was opened after the Grenfell tragedy, offering women who had been displaced and the community around them a space to cook food for their families," she explained. "Their roles as matriarchs united them across their cultures; the kitchen provided an opportunity to cook what they knew and to taste the memory of home, albeit homes some had recently lost."
Clearly, the project is close to the Duchess of Sussex's heart. As a result, it's extremely satisfying to learn of the impressive contribution sales of the cookbook have made to the work of The Royal Foundation.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Queen Elizabeth Didn't Make It to Prince Philip's Bedside Before He Died
"He died before the Queen could be called."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Charli XCX Says She Didn't Expect Her “Kamala IS Brat” Post to End Up on CNN
“My music is not political.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Worried Sick" About Prince Harry and Will "Risk the Wrath" of Prince William
"She worries the royals are being too harsh."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Didn't Make It to Prince Philip's Bedside Before He Died
"He died before the Queen could be called."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Worried Sick" About Prince Harry and Will "Risk the Wrath" of Prince William
"She worries the royals are being too harsh."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's Toronto Home From Her 'Suits' Era Is For Sale
Prince Harry visited Duchess Meghan at the house when they first started dating.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla "Is a Little Afraid" of Prince William, and He Simply "Tolerates Her"
"She was shaking like a leaf."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Terrified" Prince George Will Copy Prince William's Dangerous Hobby
"It always fills me with horror," she explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Guard Was Just Crowned Mr. England
Lance Corporal Manuel Alcantara Turner is headed to the Mr. World final.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Will Prince Harry Be Removed from the Royal Family's Line of Succession?
"Like Edward VIII, Prince Harry does not wish to perform the role of royalty expected of him."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Future "Looks Rather Bleak" and Very "Expensive," Royal Historian Claims
"They’re going to disappear like so many other celebrities."
By Amy Mackelden Published