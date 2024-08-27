Meghan Markle Has Had a "Remarkable" Financial Impact on The Royal Foundation Charity

Meghan Markle's impressive contributions to the Royal Family's Royal Foundation charity are finally being celebrated.

Back in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex launched Together: Our Community Cookbook. To create the book, Meghan worked with a group of women who had been affected by the devastating Grenfell Tower fire, a disaster that killed 72 people, the BBC reported.

Ahead of the cookbook coming to fruition, Meghan privately attended the Hubb Community Kitchen, a wonderful grassroots project, which honored the heritage of local people.

Now, the true impact of Together: Our Community Cookbook has been revealed via The Royal Foundation's annual report for 2023. According to the Express, the cookery book generated £84,540 (approximately $111,850) in income last year alone.

And that's not all. Since its 2018 release, the cookbook has raised a whopping £911,000 (approximately $1,205,420).

Royal fans took to social media to celebrate Meghan's influence and fundraising efforts. "The Hubb Community Cookbook will have a lasting impact on British communities for years to come, a testament to Meghan's remarkable achievements during her tenure as working member of the Royal Family," one user wrote.

In the book's forward, Meghan revealed how the project began during a "quiet trip to Al-Manaar, a mosque close to the Grenfell community."

"The kitchen was opened after the Grenfell tragedy, offering women who had been displaced and the community around them a space to cook food for their families," she explained. "Their roles as matriarchs united them across their cultures; the kitchen provided an opportunity to cook what they knew and to taste the memory of home, albeit homes some had recently lost."

Clearly, the project is close to the Duchess of Sussex's heart. As a result, it's extremely satisfying to learn of the impressive contribution sales of the cookbook have made to the work of The Royal Foundation.