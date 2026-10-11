One of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friends told the outlet, "For Thanksgiving and Christmas, they will do whatever [Meghan's mom] Doria [Ragland] wants to do. They would love her to come over to the U.K. and spend it with them here, but they will be wherever she wants to be."
The friend elaborated, "They won't be having Christmas with the Royal Family. How could that even work? They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they're not going to be invited, and they're not waiting for an invitation."
Nikkhah's report also suggested that Meghan and Harry are both extremely busy following their transatlantic move.
Per the Sunday Times, the Duchess of Sussex "is understood to be working full-time on her As ever lifestyle business, and is also planning to resume collaborating with some of her charities and patronages from her time as a working royal."
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is planning for the next Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham, England, in 2027.
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Perhaps most importantly, Archie and Lilibet are allegedly "happy and settled" in the U.K. following the move, according to friends of the family.
Despite not receiving a royal Christmas invitation, it seems as though the Sussexes are enjoying their move so far.