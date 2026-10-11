Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Focus Their Attention on One Relative This Christmas, as They're Not "Waiting for an Invitation" From the Royals

"How could that even work?"

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Christmas
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently moved back to the U.K. from Montecito in California. However, the couple and their kids—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—reportedly won't be spending the holiday season with King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family.

According to the Sunday Times's royal editor, Roya Nikkhah, Meghan and Harry "know they're not invited" to Christmas at Sandringham with the Royal Family.

One of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friends told the outlet, "For Thanksgiving and Christmas, they will do whatever [Meghan's mom] Doria [Ragland] wants to do. They would love her to come over to the U.K. and spend it with them here, but they will be wherever she wants to be."

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The friend elaborated, "They won't be having Christmas with the Royal Family. How could that even work? They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they're not going to be invited, and they're not waiting for an invitation."

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Kate standing in a row in Westminster Abbey at a 2018 church service

"They won't be having Christmas with the Royal Family."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikkhah's report also suggested that Meghan and Harry are both extremely busy following their transatlantic move.

Per the Sunday Times, the Duchess of Sussex "is understood to be working full-time on her As ever lifestyle business, and is also planning to resume collaborating with some of her charities and patronages from her time as a working royal."

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is planning for the next Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham, England, in 2027.

Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince harry and Meghan Markle walking in a row at Windsor Castle

"They know it would be too awkward and too difficult."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps most importantly, Archie and Lilibet are allegedly "happy and settled" in the U.K. following the move, according to friends of the family.

Despite not receiving a royal Christmas invitation, it seems as though the Sussexes are enjoying their move so far.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.