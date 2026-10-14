Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Busy Planning a California Christmas for Archie and Lilibet, Says Royal Source

A friend of the Sussex family told the Sunday Times that Ragland would be taking the lead when it came to their holiday plans. "For Thanksgiving and Christmas, they will do whatever Doria wants to do,” the source said. “They would love her to come over to the U.K. and spend it with them here, but they will be wherever she wants to be."
"They won't be having Christmas with the Royal Family. How could that even work?” the source said. “They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they're not going to be invited, and they're not waiting for an invitation."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.