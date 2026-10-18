Speaking to the Times, one of Meghan and Harry's friends said, "'Working members of the Royal Family' is a really lazy phrase. He hates it, she hates it."
The friend continued, "They are not 'working' for the institution but they are members of the Royal Family and they work. Their days are built around their family life and their work. She's running a business seven days a week."
Basically, the constant insinuation that Meghan and Harry aren't working on their own projects, purely because they're not senior royals anymore, seems to be quite galling.
The couple's friend elaborated, "Things like [their visit to] Nottingham aren't done in the name of the institution or the Crown, but Harry is the son of The King, he is still a member of the Royal Family, he's just not a member of the institution."
Per the source, "It's misleading to call them 'former royals.' It has an impact on how they're perceived and the way people talk about them."
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Nottingham earlier this week seemed to show just how popular the couple has remained.
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