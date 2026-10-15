Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Untroubled" By Claims They Want to "Resume Royal Duties by Stealth," Says Friend

From charity meetings to school chats with fans, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s October 15 trip to Nottingham, England had all the markings of an official day of royal engagements. Even though the couple’s current non-working arrangement with the Royal Family remains in place, a friend told Hello! magazine that Harry and Meghan “never agreed” they would stop carrying out royal-style events.
In 2020, Queen Elizabeth stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex couldn’t move to California and still remain as working royals with a “half in, half out” philosophy. But a friend of Harry and Meghan’s claims that even though the late Queen decided they’d have to step back from royal duties, they didn't say they actually would.
“They never agreed they wouldn't be half in, half out,” the source said. “That was what was decided and foisted upon them.”
As the media outlet pointed out, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Meghan and Harry's behalf at the time, stating: "As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments" and "with The Queen's blessing" would "continue to maintain their private patronages and associations."
Royal editor Emily Nash of Hello! shared an Instagram Reel reporting on Harry and Meghan's day in Nottingham, stating that the Sussexes "are said to be untroubled by accusations that they are trying to resume royal duties by stealth."
However, these types of royal-esque away days will be few and far between, according to the media outlet, with Harry and Meghan only planning a "handful" of joint events over the next year.
The Duke of Sussex is continuing to focus on his charity work, as well as the upcoming Invictus Games in Birmingham next year, but Meghan—who is still busy with her lifestyle brand, As Ever—is said to be looking at a big return to acting.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"Her diary is full," a source told the outlet. "It's the kids, As Ever, acting and then supporting good causes in whatever time she has left over. But she's got a really good team around As Ever, the children are a bit older, they are both in school full time."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.