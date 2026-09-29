Why Prince Harry Refuses to "Pull Focus From the Royal Family" on One Important Occasion, According to Royal Sources

"He has no desire to create drama..."

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Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and his family—wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—recently moved to the U.K. from California. While the Duke of Sussex won't be resuming any official royal duties, he also doesn't want to upstage the Royal Family's important work, either.

One of Prince Harry's friends spoke to Hello! magazine about whether or not the Duke of Sussex would be taking part in any Remembrance Day events in November.

"He's not going to do anything that would pull focus from the Royal Family or the national commemorations at the Cenotaph in London," Harry's friend told the outlet.

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The friend continued, "More likely, he'll mark it in the same way that most veterans do, privately, either at church or at their local war memorial's annual service."

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"He's not going to do anything that would pull focus from the Royal Family."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The friend further explained, "He has no desire to create drama or do anything that could distract from his family's role in the national commemorations."

During an interview last week, Prince Harry said there were "lots of reasons" for his family's recent move. Speaking to CTV News, the Duke of Sussex said, "It's been great. It's been great to be back on British soil."

Harry continued, "The kids are happy in school and it gives me a chance to be able to really focus on the Invictus Games in Birmingham in July next year."

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"He'll mark it in the same way that most veterans do, privately."

(Image credit: Samir Hussein)

Meanwhile, Duchess Meghan has apparently been spending time at Soho Farmhouse where she takes part in reformer pilates classes, according to the Sun.

But when it comes to important royal events, it sounds as though the Sussexes have no intention of taking the focus away from what truly matters.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.