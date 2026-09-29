The friend continued, "More likely, he'll mark it in the same way that most veterans do, privately, either at church or at their local war memorial's annual service."
The friend further explained, "He has no desire to create drama or do anything that could distract from his family's role in the national commemorations."
During an interview last week, Prince Harry said there were "lots of reasons" for his family's recent move. Speaking to CTV News, the Duke of Sussex said, "It's been great. It's been great to be back on British soil."
Harry continued, "The kids are happy in school and it gives me a chance to be able to really focus on the Invictus Games in Birmingham in July next year."
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