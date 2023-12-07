Princess Kate Just Hit Peak Princess Kate Fashion With 2 Outfits in 1 Day

Princess Kate paid homage to Princess Kate fashion on Dec. 5, and no, that wasn't a typo.

The Princess of Wales has doubled down on two very specific outfit formulas this year: first, the humble, business-casual pantsuit, and second, the glitzy, sparkly gown.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, Kate outdid herself by opting for both of her most-loved outfit formulas in one day, showing that she's absolutely dedicated to style consistency as her role in the Royal Family further evolves.

(Image credit: Getty)

In the morning, the princess headed to a London hospital to open the new Evelina London's Children's Day Surgery Unit, which is very much in line with her general focus on early childhood welfare and development, and her Shaping Us campaign.

For the occasion, Kate donned a simple and elegant indigo blazer and matching cigarette pants by her fave, Alexander McQueen, with a pair of her trusty heeled suede pumps in navy, and a crew neck sweater and belt in the same color palette.

And in the evening, Princess Kate attended a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace wearing yet another stunning floor-length glittery gown in rose gold by Jenny Packham, another of her favorite labels.

For the grand occasion, she paired the dress with the Lover's Knot tiara, opulent drop earrings, plus the GCVO Star and Sash, and the Royal Family Order (that's the yellow bow you see in the pictures).

The princess also wore white glittery shoes to top it all off.

This was absolutely another winning look, although one could argue we're now getting a little too habituated to the dazzling gowns, which makes them lose some of their "wow" factor. Still, this was yet another fashion day for the books in Princess Kate's world.