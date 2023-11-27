The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle Haven’t Spoken Since 2019, New Book Claims—and Yes, That Includes at Joint Appearances

Even though we have seen the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle together since, Omid Scobie writes in his explosive new book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival that Kate and Meghan haven’t spoken in four years, since 2019 and pre-Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s infamous 2020 step back from being working members of the royal family.

The silence included the walkabout Kate, Meghan, and their husbands Prince William and Harry took part in on September 10, two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle. Scobie writes that the walkabout was preceded by a silent journey via car where, for 150 uncomfortable seconds, Kate and Meghan sat in silence during the short trip from their residences to the Long Walk, which Scobie said “must have taken an eternity,” as the “silence was palpable.”

Scobie writes that the Windsor walkabout was orchestrated by William and Kate’s private secretary Lee Thompson to “keep up appearances.” While it looked hopeful that maybe something good (a reunification of brothers and sisters-in-law) could come out of something horrible (the Queen’s death)—it was not to be.

Per excerpts of the book reported on by The Daily Mail , Scobie also said that Kate spent more time “talking about” Meghan than she actually ever spent with her, and that Harry and Meghan sent William and Kate’s three children Christmas gifts last year—and weren’t acknowledged with so much as a text by the Waleses.

Endgame is out tomorrow.