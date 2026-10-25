During an appearance on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," entertainment editor Emmy Griffiths shared, "Those kids are having a whirlwind, aren't they?"
Griffiths also noted that Archie and Lilibet were forced to change schools following a security breach, which likely caused some upheaval for the pair. "First one school, then they change to another," she explained.
Hello!'s digital content director Andrea Caamano interjected, "I mean, they changed [schools] after two days...It was all in the matter of the same week!"
Basically, Archie and Lilibet have experienced quite the "whirlwind" since moving to the U.K. with their parents.
As for where Archie and Lilibet might be spending their school break, which is known as half-term in the U.K., the publication's royal editor, Emily Nash, explained, "There was talk about them potentially going back to the U.S., I think they're more likely to have stayed in the U.K. or gone back to Portugal where they have a holiday home."
Ultimately, Meghan and Harry's decision to move back to the U.K. with Archie and Lilibet appears to have been a positive experience for everyone.
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During an interview with GQ, Prince Harry recently shared, "It's been nice to be close to friends, family...and friends and their children as well—to be able to have endless play dates to really, like, help our kids settle in."
The Duke of Sussex continued, "To actually have my whole family there with me, the place that I grew up, wanting to be able to show my kids where I grew up and have them have the experiences, to some extent, that I had...provided real, proper, serious thinking as to, 'This is an opportunity, let's do it now.'"