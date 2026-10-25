Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Have Experienced "A Whirlwind" After an Unexpected Change Occurred "All in the Matter Of" One Week, Royal Experts Share

So much has happened in a short amount of time.

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Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Have Experienced &quot;A Whirlwind&quot; After an Unexpected Change Occurred &quot;All in the Matter Of&quot; One Week, Royal Expert Shares
(Image credit: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski/Instagram/@meghan)
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised just about everyone when they announced their intention to immediately move back to the U.K. from California. Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a public appearance in Nottingham and they've also been spotted out and about in England. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have experienced somewhat of a "a whirlwind," according to royal experts.

During an appearance on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," entertainment editor Emmy Griffiths shared, "Those kids are having a whirlwind, aren't they?"

Griffiths also noted that Archie and Lilibet were forced to change schools following a security breach, which likely caused some upheaval for the pair. "First one school, then they change to another," she explained.

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Hello!'s digital content director Andrea Caamano interjected, "I mean, they changed [schools] after two days...It was all in the matter of the same week!"

Basically, Archie and Lilibet have experienced quite the "whirlwind" since moving to the U.K. with their parents.

Prince Archie, Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet walking in the grass at Althorp

"Those kids are having a whirlwind, aren't they?"

(Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

As for where Archie and Lilibet might be spending their school break, which is known as half-term in the U.K., the publication's royal editor, Emily Nash, explained, "There was talk about them potentially going back to the U.S., I think they're more likely to have stayed in the U.K. or gone back to Portugal where they have a holiday home."

Ultimately, Meghan and Harry's decision to move back to the U.K. with Archie and Lilibet appears to have been a positive experience for everyone.

During an interview with GQ, Prince Harry recently shared, "It's been nice to be close to friends, family...and friends and their children as well—to be able to have endless play dates to really, like, help our kids settle in."

Prince Harry riding an ATV with Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie with their dog running behind

"It was all in the matter of the same week!"

(Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

The Duke of Sussex continued, "To actually have my whole family there with me, the place that I grew up, wanting to be able to show my kids where I grew up and have them have the experiences, to some extent, that I had...provided real, proper, serious thinking as to, 'This is an opportunity, let's do it now.'"

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.