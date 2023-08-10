Meghan Markle's Christmas Present for the Queen Was "Mauled" by the Monarch's Corgis, Apprently

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As you may know, members of the Royal Family don't typically splash out on fancy or expensive Christmas gifts—the point being that they can pretty much buy themselves anything they want.

Instead, while celebrating at Sandringham, the royals exchange "gag gifts," with the aim to slightly embarrass one another, but in a cute way.

In order to fit in with the general vibe, the first year Meghan Markle spent Christmas at Sandringham—as Prince Harry's fiancée—the now-Duchess of Sussex bought a singing toy hamster for Her Majesty the Queen, and the late monarch apparently loved it.

She laughed and said, "It can keep my dogs company."

A source explained (via the Mirror), "Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty. It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy."

As you probably also know, the Queen always had a number of corgis at any given time since she was a young girl. At the time of her death, she had two young dogs remaining, Muick and Sandy, who now live with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson—though these were probably not the corgis who "mauled" Meghan's toy hamster.

Anyway, just as Meghan got her gifting spot on with the Queen, she also nailed her first gift to Prince William.

"Meghan's biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family," Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom. "At least one of her gifts was a huge hit—a spoon for William that had 'cereal killer' embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil."