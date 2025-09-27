Meghan Markle Wore a Ring with a Symbolic Royal Meaning to a Charity Event in Santa Barbara

Just because she isn't a working royal anymore, doesn't mean Meghan Markle isn't still capable of exuding major royal energy.

Case-in-point: When Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped out for a surprise joint appearance at the One805LIVE! concert last weekend, the Duchess of Sussex wore a ring that seemed to symbolically offer a nod to the royal family.

Meghan joined Harry, who has attended the charity concert for the last three years running, according to People, at the event, which was held at Kevin Costner's oceanside estate in California and raises money for Santa Barbara County’s first responders. The mother of two wore a simple navy sundress for the event, allowing her stunning new ring to take centerstage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the One805LIVE! 2025 concert on September 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The eye-catching accessory in question was a 14-karat gold Queen Water Drop Moonstone Ring from one of Meghan's favorite jewelers, Logan Hollowell.

According to the jeweler's website, the stunning piece features a pear-shaped moonstone surrounded by a halo of white diamonds totaling 0.25 carat weight and retails for $4,195.

Logan Hollowell Jewelry Queen Water Drop Moonstone Ring With Full Pavé Diamond Halo $4,195 at loganhollowell.com

In addition to the symbolic meaning of the ring's regal name, the moonstone itself is incredibly meaningful.

According to the Logan Hollowell website, the moonstone is thought to bring good fortune, enhance intuition, promote inspiration, and bring the wearer success in love and business matters, among other things.

"It has been worn as an amulet to bring good emotions to the wearer, while protecting those of a sensitive nature," the website explains for anyone interested in the regal ring. "It can reunite lovers who have quarreled. Moonstone is also considered a good luck stone."

The brand also notes a potential meaningful connection to a specific member of the royal family—Meghan's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who shares a name with the goddess associated with the gemstone.

"The moonstone is associated with the moon and was the stone of the goddess Diana," Logan Hollowell's website explains. "The most powerful time to use the moonstone is in a full moon."

This isn't the first time Meghan has shown her love for Logan Hollowell jewelry. Last fall, she wore a beautiful gold and diamond pendant from the brand for the launch of friend Kadi Lee's hair growth line , Highbrow Hippie: the Call On Your Angels Diamond Angel Eye Coin Necklace , which retails for $5,975.

Meghan Markle attends the Highbrow Hippie launch event in Venice, California on Nov. 14, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The necklace, which one of Logan Hollowell's bestsellers, is 14k gold with 0.37ctw of white diamonds and can be customized to add personal engravings. "Wear this pendant as a reminder that you are protected by the Divine," the website explains. "Your angels are always with you, call on them when you need protection."