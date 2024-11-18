Meghan Markle's $6,050 Pendant Pays Tribute to Her "Angels" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The engraved necklace features an adorable reference to the Duchess of Sussex's children.

Meghan Markle wears a black strapless black pantsuit with a gold penchant that pays tribute to her two children
(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images)
Meghan Markle stepped out in Venice Beach, California on Thursday, Nov. 14, for the launch of friend Kadi Lee's hair growth line, Highbrow Hippie. But it was perhaps the Duchess of Sussex's jewelry choices that made the biggest statement.

For the occasion, Duchess Meghan wore a black Khaite corset with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with wide-legged black trousers from the same designer. Meghan completed the svelte outfit with strappy black Aquazzura sandals and a beautiful gold and diamond pendant by Logan Hollowell.

The Call On Your Angels Diamond Angel Eye Coin Necklace is one of Logan Hollowell's bestsellers, and it can be customized to add personal engravings. "Wear this pendant as a reminder that you are protected by the Divine," the website explains. "Your angels are always with you, call on them when you need protection."

Meghan Markle wearing a black corset and pants with her arm around Kadi Lee who is holding a bouquet of roses, and Serge Normant standing next to them in a black jacket

Meghan Markle attends the Highbrow Hippie launch event on Nov. 14.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's personalized Logan Hollowell necklace features Archie and Lilibet's names along with diamonds

Meghan Markle's "Call On Your Angels" Diamond Angel Eye Coin Necklace by Logan Hollowell.

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images)

Meghan's Logan Hollowell necklace features real diamonds and both of her children's names, per the Express. A cheaper version of the necklace, with lab-created diamonds retails for $2,300, meaning the Duchess of Sussex's flawless style is within reach.

Thursday night's launch event was particularly important for Meghan, who revealed she was an investor in Highbrow Hippie. "I am so proud to invest in [Kadi] as a friend and as a female founder," Duchess Meghan told InStyle. "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that."

To promote the new brand, Meghan posed with Lee and hairdresser Serge Normant. The royal also joked with attendees about her COVID-19 pandemic haircare routine, revealing, "I was using boxed dye when I met [Lee]!"

Meghan Markle wears a black strapless corset and matching pants with a gold and diamond necklace feauring her children's names

(Image credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness)

Duchess Meghan has been known to handle her own hair and makeup on a multitude of occasions. Her makeup artist, Daniel Martin, revealed that the Duchess had no glam team during her royal tour of Nigeria earlier this year.

