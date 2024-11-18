Meghan Markle's $6,050 Pendant Pays Tribute to Her "Angels" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The engraved necklace features an adorable reference to the Duchess of Sussex's children.
Meghan Markle stepped out in Venice Beach, California on Thursday, Nov. 14, for the launch of friend Kadi Lee's hair growth line, Highbrow Hippie. But it was perhaps the Duchess of Sussex's jewelry choices that made the biggest statement.
For the occasion, Duchess Meghan wore a black Khaite corset with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with wide-legged black trousers from the same designer. Meghan completed the svelte outfit with strappy black Aquazzura sandals and a beautiful gold and diamond pendant by Logan Hollowell.
The Call On Your Angels Diamond Angel Eye Coin Necklace is one of Logan Hollowell's bestsellers, and it can be customized to add personal engravings. "Wear this pendant as a reminder that you are protected by the Divine," the website explains. "Your angels are always with you, call on them when you need protection."
Meghan's Logan Hollowell necklace features real diamonds and both of her children's names, per the Express. A cheaper version of the necklace, with lab-created diamonds retails for $2,300, meaning the Duchess of Sussex's flawless style is within reach.
Thursday night's launch event was particularly important for Meghan, who revealed she was an investor in Highbrow Hippie. "I am so proud to invest in [Kadi] as a friend and as a female founder," Duchess Meghan told InStyle. "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that."
To promote the new brand, Meghan posed with Lee and hairdresser Serge Normant. The royal also joked with attendees about her COVID-19 pandemic haircare routine, revealing, "I was using boxed dye when I met [Lee]!"
Duchess Meghan has been known to handle her own hair and makeup on a multitude of occasions. Her makeup artist, Daniel Martin, revealed that the Duchess had no glam team during her royal tour of Nigeria earlier this year.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Selena Gomez Does Dark Academia in a Goth-Glam Gown
The star shimmered in a beaded gown with a crisp white collar and heaps of diamond jewelry.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Make This Winter’s Denim Trends Work for You
From wide-leg to barrel jeans, this season celebrates versatility and individual style.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Queen Camilla and King Charles Announce the Death of a Beloved Family Member
Rest in peace.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle's 5 Best Royal Re-Wears
The Duchess of Sussex knows what works.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Was Booed by Protestors at Ulster University in Belfast
Video footage shows the Prince of Wales being heckled during his visit to Northern Ireland.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Has Helped King Charles "Loosen Up," But He Appears "Tense" Without Her
"He was quite a nervous man... Camilla has been a catalyst for change."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Proves the Little Black Corset Should Be a Holiday Party Staple While Supporting Her Friend's New Haircare Line
The Duchess of Sussex is an investor in Highbrow Hippie haircare.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Denzel Washington Says He "Makes His Own Rules" When Told to Meet King Charles at 'Gladiator II' Premiere
"I didn't know if I was supposed to grab you or not."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Andrew May Have Saved His Home But it Reportedly Needs More Than $300k in Restoration Work
Royal Lodge is allegedly moldy and falling apart.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Might Change Some of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Rituals as He's Less Traditional
"I don't think Charles will exactly rip up the rule book, but there's a strong chance he'll loosen some of the rules."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlene Shares the "Difficult" Side of Raising Twins, and Reveals "Isolation" in Her Youth
"I devoted all my days, weeks, and years to being at the top of my game."
By Amy Mackelden Published