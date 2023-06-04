British Journalist Claims Meghan Markle Is Partying a Lot in L.A.—Solo

First it’s Prince Harry ditching wife Meghan Markle for a secret hotel getaway spot (which his rep said was untrue), and now this: Apparently as the rumor mill cycles it’s now Meghan’s turn to need some alone time, as Page Six reports that she’s “been leaving Prince Harry at home in Montecito, California to party without him,” according to a British journalist.

“Friends of mine who live near Harry and Meghan are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days,” Petronella Wyatt tweeted . “Strangely, she tends to leave Harry at home.” (Hey, couples don’t always have to be attached at the hip. Just saying…)

(Image credit: Getty)

In a second tweet , she wrote “La Megs has become pally with someone from a very famous American family, whose wealth surpasses that of the Windsors.” Hmmm.

Hollywood broadcaster Tim Dillon told The Sun “all they want to do is hang out with celebrities. I was at a party the other night talking to somebody about these people and it’s just constant with them. [Meghan] was texting the person I was with there. The point is, they just won’t stop, these two.”

(Image credit: Getty)

He continued “I’m literally at the party and they are showing me texts of this woman begging people to, like, ‘hang out,’” Dillon said. “She is trying to get places.” While Dillon said he “respects the hustle,” he said the situation “isn’t working,” and “a lot of people at this party were like, ‘We text her back, she’s a duchess, but we’ve had enough.’” (One can only hope that Meghan can find out who these fake friends are and remove them from her contacts, immediately.)

Marie Claire reported yesterday that Harry and Meghan are turning over a new leaf in their careers, focusing less on tell-all interviews, books, and docuseries and more on producing behind the camera as they find that “there is nothing left to say” about themselves or their time in the royal family.

And by the way, Harry and Meghan aren't apart all the time socially: They were spotted grabbing sushi recently with Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, and others. It's all about balance.