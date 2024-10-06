Meghan Markle Connects to Little Boy She Says is "So Close" to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Age

During a surprise solo appearance to support Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Meghan Markle connected with a little boy and his sister, comparing the two to her own children.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, California, greeting some of her youngest fans while walking the red carpet.

During the event, Markle also met with parents and their children who have been able to obtain necessary health care treatments courtesy of the hospital, including one little boy and girl who apparently reminded the royal of her own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"It's past your bedtime for sure," the Duchess of Sussex told one little boy, according to the Daily Mail.

'"How old are they?" Markle then reportedly asked the children's parents. "Oh so really close to our kids—3 and 5."

Francis Nelson, Ella Nelson, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Guests attend the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle attended the event sans her husband, Prince Harry, who has been in the African Kingdom of Lesotho this week, People notes .

So instead of appearing next to the Duke of Sussex, Markle walked the red carpet holding hands with Alliance of Moms founder Kelly Mckee Zajfen and while wearing a show-stopping red Carolina Herrera gown.

The siren red gown—a recycled look the royal actually wore back in 2021 while attending a gala in New York City—featured a halter neck and deep, gravity-defying V-neckline along with a daring leg split down the front.

The sweet interaction with the young family is not the first time Markle has been reminded of and evoked her own children while out in public. During the royal couple's high-profile visit to Colombia back in August, Markle spoke Spanish to a class of Kindergarteners, telling one child that they had at least one thing in common with her son, Archie.

"You’re the same age as my son, Archie!" the Duchess told the child while speaking Spanish, People reported at the time.

Ella Nelson and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been seen together in public for some time, but sources close to the couple say that "solo ventures" is part of their long-term plan.

"Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with the individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell ," an insider recently told Hello! .

Markle was certainly not the only A-list celebrity to attend Saturday's event—other high-profile guests included Jamie Lee Curtis, Kaley Cuoco, Colin Hanks, Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney, Sky and Mark Hoppus, Al Yankovic and Demi Lovato.