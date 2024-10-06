Meghan Markle Stuns in a Red Carolina Herrera Dress During Surprise Solo Appearance

Meghan Markle shocked royal watchers and dedicated fans with a surprise public appearance in a stunning siren red gown.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Duchess of York attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, California. For the occasion, Markle worse a show-stopping red Carolina Herrera dress — a recycled look the royal actually wore back in 2021 while attending a gala in New York City.

The figure-hugging dress featured a halter neck and deep, gravity-defying V-neckline along with a daring leg split down the front.

While the dress is technically a re-wear, Markle did switch it up by opting not to wear the detachable skirt train she wore three years ago during the Salute To Freedom Gala.

To complete the updated look, the Duchess of Sussex paired the gown with strappy red heels and a simple gold bangle.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle appeared at Saturday's event sans her husband, Prince Harry, who has been in the African Kingdom of Lesotho this week, People notes.

The pair have not been seen publicly together in weeks, though sources close to the couple say there's no reason to fear for their relationship — "solo ventures" have always been part of their longterm plan.

"Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with the individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell," one insider told Hello!.

While attending Saturday's Gala, Markle praised Children's Hospital L.A. for being "the best place in the world" for sick children to seek and obtain necessary health care from a team of dedicated physicians and staffers.

"Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldy, and I think from my standpoint as a mother, no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital L.A.," she said in an interview posted on social media.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the 2024 CHLA Gala held at the L.A. Live Event Deck on October 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The amount of work that they do for families who really cannot afford this level of care is something I think that should never be overlooked, so happy to be here," Markle added. "Happy to support.”

Markle has been an avid fan of Carolina Herrera for some time, having worn a slew of the designer's pieces in the past and for some truly high-profile event appearances.

Back in 2021, during the broadcast of Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World , the Duchess of Sussex wore a poppy print tie waist shirtdress from the Carolina Herrera Resort 2021 collection.

And for Mother's Day 2024, Markle once again repurposed her floor-length, sleeveless yellow Carolina Herrera silk column gown — the same dress she wore for her son Archie's first birthday.