Meghan Markle Revisits One of Her Favorite Designers for a Surprise Appearance

Between a keynote panel at South by Southwest and the announcement of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, Meghan Markle is booked and busy. Still, she's making time for a surprise appearance dressed in one of her most-loved designers—with a spring twist.

On Thursday, March 21, Markle and husband Prince Harry were photographed giving speeches at the Kinsey Collection, an African American art museum located in Los Angeles's Sofi Stadium.

Markle was seen standing in front of the stage, subtly elevating her all-black outfit with spring cues. Instead of going the traditional route with vibrant florals or elaborate silhouettes in light of the new season, she opted for a black Carolina Herrera cape. The tiered piece featured white and green flowery embroidery all over. (Photos of the entire look are available on The Daily Mail.)

Carolina Herrera Floral Embroidered Tiered Mini Cape $3,790 at Neiman Marcus

Markle paired her blossoming cape with black trousers and matching ballet pumps. Prince Harry was right by her side, coordinating in a white shirt and black suit.

Journalist Shaun Robinson uploaded an image of the couple at the event to her Instagram Story, writing, "Thank you the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Foundation for supporting the Kinsey Collection."

Carolina Herrera, the designer behind last night's cape, has featured heavily in Markle's wardrobe over the past few years. In 2021, she dressed for the Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City in a red Carolina Herrera ballgown from the Pre-Fall 2022 collection. More recently, Markle has chosen Herrera for a surprise fundraiser appearance last fall (in the form of an oversize herringbone cape) and for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love this March (in the form of a low-cut black ballgown).

Meghan Markle's surprise spring outfit sighting comes after it was reported she would make a series of "regal" appearances to promote American Riviera Orchard.

In a now-expired Instagram Story filmed in her Montecito home, Markle teased the lifestyle brand's lineup by picking flowers and working in her kitchen. The forthcoming store is reported to sell housewares like decanters and kitchen linens, edible treats like jellies and jams, and more.

Markle's all-black ensemble contrasts the look she wore at South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, earlier this month. On International Women's Day, she participated in the festival's keynote panel called "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen." She was featured alongside Katie Couric, Errin Haines, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen to discuss women's representation in media.

Her onstage outfit was also monochromatic, but lacked the same seasonal details as her recent cape. Rather than head-to-toe black, she wore a light pinstriped beige button-down and a matching maxi skirt from the Italian label Giuliva Heritage. She completed her look with Valentino's pointed-toe mules.

One feature both recent outfits shared? They came from women-founded and -helmed brands, a move the Duchess of Sussex often makes when dressing for formal engagements.