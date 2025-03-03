Meghan Markle Tells Mindy Kaling She Goes by "Sussex Now" When It Comes to Her Royal Last Name
The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her "little family name."
One question that often comes up about the Royal Family is what they use as a last name. Princess Kate and Prince William—along with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis— go by the surname Wales due to their titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, for example. And when Meghan Markle gave birth to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, their last names were listed as Mountbatten-Windsor, a family name the royals can use. However, the Duchess of Sussex revealed in her new Netflix show that they've now gone in a new direction.
After King Charles's coronation, the couple made headlines when a change to the Royal Family's website revealed Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, listed as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. And now in an episode of With Love, Meghan, the duchess confirmed (via People) that the family uses "Sussex" as their shared last name while chatting with guest Mindy Kaling about their childhoods.
"People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box," Kaling said during the episode, with the duchess replying, "It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now."
She continued, "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name."
Netflix preview With Love Meghan
A photo posted by on
In a March 3 interview with People, the duchess also spoke of her last name, sharing, "I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, 'Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?' I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex."
Along with their surname, the Duchess of Sussex touched on what it's like being a working mom as her kids get older.
"When your children get to a certain age—when you’re not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again—it’s super joyful," she told People. "As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again—in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older—is a wonderful feeling."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Jenna Ortega Modernizes the Y2K Concealer Lips Trend
The star brought early aughts beauty nostalgia to the 2025 Oscars after-party.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph on the "Freedom" of Her Bespoke Oscars Dress
The Academy Award-winner feels more like herself than ever.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Marshmallow Moonbeam Nails Lead the Stunning Pack of Spring Manicure Trends
Why it's time to take your top coat seriously.
By Victoria Moorhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle Opens Up About Her "Normal" Mom Friends in Montecito
"We went from just connecting through our kids to having girls’ night out," the duchess told 'People.'
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle's Daughter Princess Lilibet Just Had an Adorable Playdate With Serena Williams
"When the aunties come to celebrate...and play!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals His Favorite Thing About Raising Lilibet and Archie in California
The Duke of Sussex shared the one thing he can do in the U.S. "without any issue."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Royal Hat Designers Share What It's Really Like Working With Meghan Markle and Princess Kate
One of the royals was called "an absolute dream to work with."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
You're Definitely Not Ready for Prince Archie's Adorable American Accent
Meghan Markle shared a new Instagram Story, which casually included the little royal's voice.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Debuts a New Instagram Strategy in Diana-Approved Weekend Wear
The duchess soaked up some sun in a series of posts that departed from her usual content.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Throws it Back to Her 'Tig' Days With Her Most Personal Instagram Post Yet
She's taking a walk down "memory lane."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Meghan Markle Included a Sentimental Nod to Prince Harry—and Queen Elizabeth—in the Logo for As Ever
The design is full of meaning.
By Kristin Contino Published