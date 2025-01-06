Mindy Kaling Reveals Whether Prince Harry Can Cook While Discussing Duchess Meghan's "Accessible" New Netflix Series

The comedian shared some insight into the Duke of Sussex's culinary skills.

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling film Meghan&#039;s new Netflix lifestyle cooking series
(Image credit: Netflix)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

It was recently revealed that Mindy Kaling will appear in Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. While attending the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, Kaling was asked about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex. She also dished on Prince Harry's cooking skills, and whether, in fact, he has any.

Discussing her appearance in Meghan's new Netflix project, Kaling explained (via Hello! magazine), "I think of myself as kind of an okay cook and she unsurprisingly blew me out of the water." The Inside Out star said, "The thing about her recipes is they're really accessible. She has a garden from scratch, which I could never do, and chickens which would probably all die if I tried to take care of them. But other than that, I would say it's very accessible."

As for Meghan's husband, Kaling shared some insight into the Duke of Sussex's culinary skills. "Harry was there, but he didn't cook for me," she explained. "But I heard he's actually a pretty good cook. He knows his way around a kitchen."

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

In the first trailer for With Love, Meghan, Kaling is shown in the Duchess of Sussex's kitchen, and is heard saying, "What?! This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life."

Just last week, Meghan shared her delight about the new series while posting the trailer on Instagram. "I have been so excited to share this with you!" she wrote. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support—and fun! As ever, Meghan."

Meghan Markle cooking in a white kitchen and smiling wearing an ivory sleeveless sweater and white skirt

Meghan Markle on the set of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ahead of announcing her new TV show, the Duchess of Sussex rejoined Instagram. where she shared a video of herself on the beach in Montecito, California. Filmed by her husband Prince Harry, Meghan could be seen writing "2025" in the sand, before running out of view of the camera.

Alongside her new social media account and forthcoming lifestyle series, Meghan is prepping to launch her brand, American Riviera Orchard. According to trademark applications, Meghan's brand is hoping to sell everything from jams and jellies to tableware and crockery, as well as cookbooks and recipes.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸