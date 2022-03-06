Meghan’s Four-Word Response to Prince Charles’ Offer to Walk Her Down the Aisle

It showed she was both “confident” and “independent.”

Prince Charles Meghan Markle
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By
published

 

Just before her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found out her father, Thomas Markle, would not be attending and, therefore, couldn’t walk her down the aisle as planned. Her soon-to-be father-in-law Prince Charles stepped in and offered to walk her down the aisle. But, in a new book, royal author Robert Hardman reveals Meghan’s exact response to the Prince of Wales’ offer, which he says showed she was “confident and independent.”

In a response to his offer that caught Charles off guard, Meghan replied with four words: “Can we meet halfway?”

The response “was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own,” Hardman says, via the Mirror.

Hardman’s newest book, The Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, details the Markle family drama surrounding the wedding. Ultimately, Meghan’s mother, Doria, was the only member of Meghan’s family in attendance and “the dynamics of her [Meghan’s] family certainly eclipsed the usual criticisms about the royal family being dysfunctional,” Hardman says.

Less than two years later, Harry and Meghan infamously stepped back as working royals in January 2020. Some around Buckingham Palace expected the Sussexes would return, but Hardman says in his book, Her Majesty knew they wouldn’t for one pivotal reason.

“She told a visitor she did not expect them to resume royal life,” the Mirror reports. “When asked about a future return for the couple, she replied: ‘Of course not. They took the dogs.’”

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield


Rachel Burchfield is a freelance writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. She has worked with publications like ELLE, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, and Glamour, and is the editor of What Meghan Wore, a site dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex's fashion, lifestyle, and work.

Latest

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.