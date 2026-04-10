Zara Tindall's 12-Year-Old Daughter Follows in Her Mom's Footsteps—And Princess Kate's—in a Race Day Trouser Suit and Royally-Approved Bag
Mia Tindall has come a long way from holding Queen Elizabeth's handbag.
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It seems like it was yesterday that Mia Tindall stole the show in Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday portrait. In 2016, the then-two-year-old daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall adorably held her great-grandmother's handbag in a formal photo with her cousins and the late Queen. Now she's got her own purse—and a power suit to match.
Mia, 12, joined her parents at the Grand National Festival horse races at Aintree Racecourse on April 10, coordinating with her family in a stylish striped suit reminiscent of Princess Kate. The Princess of Wales loves her striped Holland Cooper suit, and Mia channeled her cousin William's wife in a similar outfit .
Mia wore a blue striped blazer and matching trousers for Ladies Day at Aintree, pairing her grown-up outfit with an embroidered white blouse and metallic loafers. She matched her purse to her shoes, carrying a bronze woven shoulder bag with a chain strap that appears to be a past-season "Lottie" style from Aspinal of London.Article continues below
Both Zara and the Princess of Wales are huge fans of Aspinal, with Zara carrying a number of styles by the British heritage brand. Mia's bag's name also happens to have a sweet connection to Princess Charlotte, a.k.a. Lottie, who is close with her cousin Mia.
Mia finished off her race day outfit with a wide headband and a mother-of-pearl Sweet Alhambra pendant by Van Cleef & Arpels, a favorite jewelry brand of both Kate and Queen Camilla.
Zara, who was accompanied by her friend and Princess Anne's lady-in-waiting, Dolly Maude, also chose a number of royally-approved brands for her day at the races. She re-wore a pale peachy pink Me+Em suit, giving it an update with a new white Cefinn blouse and a bow-trimmed hat by Camilla Rose Millinery, per Royal British Fashion.
Strathberry bags are beloved by everyone from Kate to Meghan Markle, and Zara accessorized with a new gold clutch by the Scottish label. She finished off her look with Hector Lion drop earrings and sunglasses by one of the Princess of Wales's go-to eyewear brands, Finlay.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.