Zara Tindall's 12-Year-Old Daughter Follows in Her Mom's Footsteps—And Princess Kate's—in a Race Day Trouser Suit and Royally-Approved Bag

It seems like it was yesterday that Mia Tindall stole the show in Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday portrait. In 2016, the then-two-year-old daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall adorably held her great-grandmother's handbag in a formal photo with her cousins and the late Queen. Now she's got her own purse—and a power suit to match.

Mia, 12, joined her parents at the Grand National Festival horse races at Aintree Racecourse on April 10, coordinating with her family in a stylish striped suit reminiscent of Princess Kate. The Princess of Wales loves her striped Holland Cooper suit, and Mia channeled her cousin William's wife in a similar outfit .

Zara, Mia and Mike Tindall arrive at day two of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting with their close friend, Dolly Maude (far left). (Image credit: Alamy)

Mia wore a blue striped blazer and matching trousers for Ladies Day at Aintree, pairing her grown-up outfit with an embroidered white blouse and metallic loafers. She matched her purse to her shoes, carrying a bronze woven shoulder bag with a chain strap that appears to be a past-season "Lottie" style from Aspinal of London.

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Both Zara and the Princess of Wales are huge fans of Aspinal, with Zara carrying a number of styles by the British heritage brand. Mia's bag's name also happens to have a sweet connection to Princess Charlotte, a.k.a. Lottie, who is close with her cousin Mia.

Mia finished off her race day outfit with a wide headband and a mother-of-pearl Sweet Alhambra pendant by Van Cleef & Arpels, a favorite jewelry brand of both Kate and Queen Camilla.

Mia Tindall looks grown up in a striped trouser suit. (Image credit: Alamy)

Van Cleef & Arpels Sweet Alhambra Pendant $1,800 at vancleefarpels.com

Zara and Mia both wear smart suits to the races. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara, who was accompanied by her friend and Princess Anne's lady-in-waiting, Dolly Maude, also chose a number of royally-approved brands for her day at the races. She re-wore a pale peachy pink Me+Em suit, giving it an update with a new white Cefinn blouse and a bow-trimmed hat by Camilla Rose Millinery, per Royal British Fashion.

Strathberry bags are beloved by everyone from Kate to Meghan Markle, and Zara accessorized with a new gold clutch by the Scottish label. She finished off her look with Hector Lion drop earrings and sunglasses by one of the Princess of Wales's go-to eyewear brands, Finlay.