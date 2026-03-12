Zara Tindall Takes a Cue From Princess Kate With $7,800 Gemstone Earrings and a Royally-Approved Clutch
The Olympic equestrian styled a velvet trouser suit with a fanciful floral hat at the Cheltenham Festival.
Zara Tindall has been making the racecourse her runway this week as she takes in the equestrian action at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, and Thursday, March 12 was no different. Dressed in a sleek velvet suit by one of Princess Kate’s favorite brands, Me+Em, Princess Anne’s 44-year-old daughter paired her earth-toned outfit with accessories from two other royally-approved labels.
Posing with her husband, Mike Tindall, Zara looked sophisticated in an olive Me+Em blazer and matching trousers, pairing the set with a lime green Reiss blouse. She kept the green theme going with her sculptural floral hat, wearing a green Justine Bradley Hill design featuring a tall rose topper.
Princess Kate has worn Kiki McDonough’s colorful gemstone jewelry throughout her 15-year royal career, and like her cousin-in-law, Zara chose a pair of lemon quartz, peridot and diamond hoops from the British brand.Article continues below
The Olympic equestrian added a clutch from one of her favorite handbag brands, Lalage Beaumont, another label Princess Kate has carried in the past. Zara particularly loves Lalage's Odette bag in burgundy, and has carried it to past Cheltenham Festivals and to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.
On Wednesday, the Tindalls spent the day with Princess Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, cheering from the royal box alongside Queen Camilla and Zara's mother, Princess Anne. For day two of the races, Zara bundled up in a gray Katherine Hooker coat, pairing it with burgundy accessories including a Fairfax & Favor bag and a Juliette Botterill saucer hat.
And to kick off the 2026 festival on Tuesday, Zara dressed in shades of blue, wearing a navy wool jacket and skirt from The Fold London with another Juliette Botterill percher hat, tying her outfit together with a black Aspinal Midi Mayfair bag and Fairfax & Favor boots.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.