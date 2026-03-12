Zara Tindall has been making the racecourse her runway this week as she takes in the equestrian action at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, and Thursday, March 12 was no different. Dressed in a sleek velvet suit by one of Princess Kate’s favorite brands, Me+Em, Princess Anne’s 44-year-old daughter paired her earth-toned outfit with accessories from two other royally-approved labels.

Posing with her husband, Mike Tindall, Zara looked sophisticated in an olive Me+Em blazer and matching trousers, pairing the set with a lime green Reiss blouse. She kept the green theme going with her sculptural floral hat, wearing a green Justine Bradley Hill design featuring a tall rose topper.

Princess Kate has worn Kiki McDonough’s colorful gemstone jewelry throughout her 15-year royal career, and like her cousin-in-law, Zara chose a pair of lemon quartz, peridot and diamond hoops from the British brand.

Mike Tindall only had eyes for his wife, Zara, on day three of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall wears a Me+Em suit with a Lalage Beaumont clutch on March 12. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Olympic equestrian added a clutch from one of her favorite handbag brands, Lalage Beaumont, another label Princess Kate has carried in the past. Zara particularly loves Lalage's Odette bag in burgundy, and has carried it to past Cheltenham Festivals and to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, the Tindalls spent the day with Princess Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, cheering from the royal box alongside Queen Camilla and Zara's mother, Princess Anne. For day two of the races, Zara bundled up in a gray Katherine Hooker coat, pairing it with burgundy accessories including a Fairfax & Favor bag and a Juliette Botterill saucer hat.

And to kick off the 2026 festival on Tuesday, Zara dressed in shades of blue, wearing a navy wool jacket and skirt from The Fold London with another Juliette Botterill percher hat, tying her outfit together with a black Aspinal Midi Mayfair bag and Fairfax & Favor boots.