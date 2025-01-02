Meghan Markle Makes Farm-to-Table Fashion a Thing And We're Here For It
The Duchess of Sussex delivers serious spring style inspo in her new Netflix series.
Move over Martha Stewart, there's a new lifestyle queen in town. Meghan Markle announced her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, will drop on the streamer Jan. 15—and along with delicious recipes and gardening tips, she's serving up some some serious style moments in the trailer, too.
The Duchess of Sussex shared the trailer on her new Instagram account, @meghan, on Thursday, Jan. 2, writing, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"
Markle wears a gorgeous slate blue gown by Ulla Johnson in the promotional poster for her lifestyle show, and while the pleated silk dress definitely delivers some glamour, we wouldn't be surprised if she was barefoot underneath. Markle—who is arranging a bouquet of peonies in the photo—looks breezy and relaxed as she stands in front of a table covered in flowers (and what appears to be jars of her signature jam).
Moving on to the sun-drenched kitchen, the duchess gives viewers the full coastal grandmother aesthetic in relaxed button-up shirts and neutral separates. In one scene, she wears a loose white shirt with a pair of striped Zimmermann shorts, and in other clips, the Duchess of Sussex sports a beige knit tank from J.Crew along with an ivory knit shell from the brand. And while heading to a flower shop, she looks polished yet laid-back in a chambray shirt under a chic camel coat.
Throughout the trailer, Markle's neutral-toned wardrobe—think oatmeal-hued sweaters and crisp linen aprons—offers a masterclass in California casual.
However, it's not all button-ups and tees; the Duchess of Sussex brings back a blue ship-print Emilia Wickstead dress as she joins Mindy Kaling for a garden-themed tea party in a photo shared by British Vogue. It's a piece the duchess was first seen wearing in a photo on close friend Delfina Blaquier's Instagram Story during a 2022 barbecue.
A photo posted by on
It's a familiar aesthetic for the Duchess of Sussex, who sported a sleeveless cashmere turtleneck and linen trousers for an event with the Archewell Foundation's Welcome Project ahead of the holiday season. And of course, she's worn a number of similar looks in both her pre- and post-U.K. life, relying on favorites like skinny jeans, Hermès sandals and minimalist gold jewelry.
As for her new show, expect plenty of "tips and tricks" to create the perfect gatherings (and everyday moments) this year. "In With Love, Meghan, we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden—and even at the beehive—as she prepares to host friends both old and new," Netflix wrote in a press release. "Sharing some of her favorite tips and tricks for cooking, gardening, crafting, and more, Meghan reveals how even the most minute details can help add beauty to our lives and, most importantly, help bring people together."
All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan will stream on Netflix Jan. 15—and we're surely in for more fashionable moments once the show drops.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
