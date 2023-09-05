The “Most Popular Royal” May Not Be Who You Think

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In a new poll gauging the popularity of members of the royal family, it’s Prince William that took the top spot, narrowly edging out his wife, Catherine, to be No. 1.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a new survey conducted by British polling company YouGov (and per People ), researchers found that William has a favorability ranking of 74 percent, with Catherine not far behind at 72 percent. Princess Anne—the younger sister of King Charles, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and long dubbed the “hardest working royal”—rounds out the top three with a favorability ranking of 73 percent. The King received a 60 percent favorability ranking as he rounds out his first year on the throne and, for context, the disgraced Prince Andrew comes in at just 6 percent favorability.

The poll was released yesterday to mark the week leading up to the one-year anniversary of Her late Majesty’s passing on September 8. Overall, 61 percent of Britons are in favor of the monarchy, which is down just slightly after the immediate “bounce” of affection that happened immediately following the death of the late Queen.

(Image credit: Getty)

Of those that favor the monarchy and feel that it is good for the country, only 30 percent of those ages 18 to 24 agree; for comparison’s sake, for those older than 65, that number balloons to 77 percent. Only 37 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds want Britain to remain a monarchy, showing a huge gap that younger royals like William and Catherine desperately need to fill.

(Image credit: Getty)

The age gap in opinions continues as to whether the royal family represents value for the money—only 34 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds think so, while 75 percent of those older than 65 think the royal family is worth it monetarily.