Meghan Markle Tells Tan France the Surprising Moment When She Knew She Loved Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, is back for its second season on August 26, and in episode three, she welcomes Queer Eye star and fashion expert Tan France. Along with making French toast, painting aprons for their respective kids and commenting on Meghan's famous As ever flower sprinkles, France asked if there was a moment when the duchess knew she loved Prince Harry.

"Yes. That was our third date," the Duchess of Sussex revealed. "You fell in love on your third date?" the TV personality asked, prompting Meghan to explain how she traveled abroad for her unorthodox third meeting with Prince Harry.

"We met in Botswana and we camped for five days together," she said. "You really get to know somebody when you’re in a little tent together and there's like, *gasp* 'Oh, what is that outside the tent? That’s an elephant! Are we going to be safe?'"

The second season of With Love, Meghan, premiered August 26. (Image credit: Netflix)

The couple previously opened up about their trip to Botswana in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, with Harry admitting, "I was astonished that she said yes. This woman that I’ve only met twice, she’s coming to Botswana, and we’re going to be living in a tent for five days. Wow."

"We could both just be completely ourselves," Meghan added of the trip. “There was no distraction. There was no cell phone reception. There’s no mirror. There’s no bathroom. There was no ‘How do I look?’ Thankfully, we really liked each other."

As for saying "I love you," France—who admitted he was "known for" asking personal questions—asked Meghan, "Did you tell him first or did he tell you?"

Tan France guest stars on an episode of With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He told me," the duchess said as France exclaimed, "You’re starting to blush!"

During the episode the duo also made hand pies with apples from Harry and Meghan's garden, and the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she used to buy herself McDonald’s apple pies as a treat back when she was an "auditioning actor."

"My love of a little handheld apple pie runs deep," Meghan said, explaining that if she thought an audition went "really well," she would treat herself to a "drive-through apple pie."

Season two of With Love, Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.